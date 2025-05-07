May 7 Transactions Update

May 7, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Here is the May 7, 2025 Arena Football One Transactions Update.

The following players have signed with their respective AF1 teams.

Richy Anderson II Corpus Christi WR

Malik Henry Billings QB

The following players have been placed on recallable reassignment.

Danny Southwick Billings QB

The following players have been placed on the refused to report list.

Donyai Dixon Corpus Christi WR

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.