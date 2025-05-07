Arena Football One's Week 9 Power Rankings

Nine regular season weeks are in the record books and just six regular season weeks remain. Arena Football One has reached Week 9, and for all eight teams, the playoffs are within their grasp. As we head into the tenth week of action in 2025, let's find out where your team sits in our Power Rankings. Interested in betting on your favorite Arena Football One team? Head to Bettor Edge, the official betting partner of AF1!

8. (3-2) corpus christi tritons

We begin our Week 9 Power Rankings with the Corpus Christi Tritons. The Tritons have had a ton of roster movement in the last two weeks which has resulted in some discussion on how the team will perform moving forward. Quarterback Fred Payton Jr. will continue to suit up for the Tritons, and that's excellent news for Corpus Christi. Emerging as one of the best passers throughout the league, Payton Jr. has been electric for the Tritons in 2025. Payton Jr. has thrown for 711 yards with 21 total touchdowns in four games this season. With Payton's top receiver now in Billings, it will be up to Josiah King, Moe Strong, and newly signed receiver Richy Anderson II to deliver for the Tritons. Having also lost their best defensive player to Nashville, the Tritons will lean on Robert Fuentes, Solo Tusa, Lakeith Murray, and other defenders to replace him. Head Coach Gary Thomas has proven that he can assemble a quality, hard-working group of football players. Corpus Christi has some great cornerstone pieces on both sides of the ball. Thomas and his staff will need to lean on these players while developing the newcomers for the Tritons. With more questions than answers entering Week 9 action against the Oregon Lightning, the Tritons land in the eighth spot in our rankings.

7. (2-5) washington wolfpack

A tough 2025 AF1 season continues for the Washington Wolfpack. After defeating the Oregon Lightning in Week 7, the Wolfpack dropped their Week 8 contest to Oregon 37-9. Quarterback Adam Kruse saw his second straight start, but Washington was unable to get much of anything going offensively. The Wolfpack have played their best with Kruse under center, and the team will look to regroup on offense moving forward. Wide Receiver DeShon Williams continues his impressive season. Williams ranks first on the Wolfpack in receptions (33), and receiving yards (307), and is tied for first in receiving touchdowns (6) to begin the year. Wide Receiving Ledarian McAllister has been a great addition to the team, adding seven total touchdowns to Washington's total in 2025. Switching over to defense, Linebacker Chei Hill leads AF1 in sacks with ten heading into Week 9. Defensive Back Caleb Brown has been a bright spot for this team, too. Brown has accumulated 26 tackles and three interceptions this year. The Wolfpack lead the league in tackles for loss with 33 heading into Week 9. Collectively, the Wolfpack need to capitalize on opportunities on both sides of the ball. Washington is the only AF1 franchise to have under 200 total points scored entering the week. The Wolfpack have also given up the most points league-wide with 348. Head Coach J.R. Wells and his staff need to continue to work and build upon what is working well for this club. Washington will get a chance to earn their third win of the season as they face the Billings Outlaws in Week 9 on EvergreenNOW!

6. (2-5) oregon lightning

Continuing with our Week 9 Power Rankings, the Oregon Lightning played their best game of the season this past weekend. A 37-9 victory over the Washington Wolfpack gave Oregon their second win of the year. Quarterback Dalton Cole continues to shine for the Lightning on offense. The left-handed gunslinger is one of three players in AF1 to amass over 1,000 total yards of offense this season. Cole leads the league in offensive yards per game with 217.2. Wideouts Kris Lewis, Marquis Sampson, and Maurice Ashley have been steady pass-catchers for Cole. Flipping to defense, Oregon is led by an above-average defensive front. Defensive Linemen Amani Peoples and Miqueal Pillow-Smiley are disruptors for the Lightning in the trenches. The pair have accounted for 11 tackles for loss and nine sacks on the year. Key additions on defense include Linebacker Jeremiah Spicer and Mike Fields. Oregon's revamped defense will help them tremendously moving forward. For this Oregon team to continue to improve, they need to get better along the offensive line. The Lightning have given up a league-worst 25 sacks in 2025. Keeping Cole upright and giving playmakers a chance to get open downfield should result in better offensive output. The kicking game has been a weak point for this squad as well. Oregon has converted just three successful PAT's this season. Head Coach Chuck Jones knows what is expected of his team, and he will continue to push his players to be better from here on out. Oregon has played better offensive football in recent weeks compared to the teams below them in the rankings and it propels them to the sixth spot. The Lightning will look to win their second straight game as they take on the Corpus Christi Tritons this upcoming Monday night.

5. (2-4) billings outlaws

The ever-interesting Billings Outlaws hold strong in the fifth spot this week. Despite bombshell signings sending shockwaves through AF1 last week, the Outlaws lost their fourth consecutive game this past weekend against the Storm. With questions surrounding the quarterback position in Billings, Head Coach Cedric Walker elected to start Braden Wingle against Southwest Kansas in Week 8. With mixed results in the loss, Billings has signed Quarterback Malik Henry. With the loss of Billings' leading receiver Jevin Frett to IR, the Outlaws signed Darius Prince to become their new WR1. The 35-year-old mid-season All-Arena selectee hauled in nine receptions for 88 yards and a touchdown last week. Look for the trio of Prince, Jamaar Moore, and Kenneth Brewer III to be security blankets for whoever is under center for Billings moving forward. Defensively, Billings is led by newly signed Defensive Back Dwayne Hollis. Hollis, a former defensive coordinator, will act as an unofficial "on-field coach" for the Outlaws. A fierce playmaker, Hollis will look to lead a group of talented defenders including Sidney Houston Jr., Cedric Thomas, Cecil Cherry, and others. Kicker Dean Faithfull has been excellent since being signed a few weeks ago. Faithfull has connected on two field goals, 11 extra points, and two deuces in four games with the Outlaws. For Billings to get back in the win column, establishing the ground game is key. After rushing for 82 yards and four touchdowns in Week 1, the Outlaws have since combined for 94 rushing yards and four touchdowns in the last five games. Making more game-changing plays on defense could help, too. The Outlaws rank last in Arena Football One in tackles for loss (14), interceptions (3), and passes defensed (4) heading into Week 9 action. That being said, Billings has a loaded roster and the potential to get things cleaned up quickly in 2025. Because of this, we have put them above Washington, Corpus Christi, and Oregon in our Week 9 Power Rankings. The Outlaws look to regroup and avoid a fifth straight loss as they host the Washington Wolfpack on Saturday night.

4. (2-5) salina liberty

As we enter the top half of our rankings, we turn our attention to a team that played its best game of the season this past weekend. The Salina Liberty have looked like a completely different football team since Week 5. A 2-1 record in their last three games with an average of roughly 49 points per game has put the Liberty in a prime position for a playoff hunt. Veteran Quarterback Rakeem Cato has commanded Salina's offense to perfection since joining the Liberty a few weeks back. Cato threw for 308 yards and seven touchdowns in the 64-58 overtime thriller with the Albany Firebirds. Salina has assembled a trio of receivers that rival the best in the league. Wideouts Edward Smith Jr., Malik Honeycutt, and Dezmon Epps have been on fire the past three weeks. Opposing defenses need to account for all three of these pass-catchers moving forward. Examining Salina's defense, they have swarmed opposing quarterbacks in 2025. A ferocious group led by Henry Kellogg, Kerry Starks, and Travis Taylor, Salina ranks third in the league in sacks with 23. This squad also ranks fourth in tackles for loss with 30, and third in passes defensed with 15. Signed just two weeks ago, Kicker Bailey Hale has emerged as a weapon for the Liberty. Hale has connected on three field goals, 12 extra points, and one deuce in just two games played this season. For Salina to keep their positive momentum rolling, keeping opponents out of the end zone is crucial. Entering Week 9 play, Salina has surrendered 303 total points, good for second worst in the league. Cutting down on turnovers on offense will play a factor in Salina's success as well. The Liberty lead AF1 in interceptions thrown with 13. Despite that, this Salina team is playing fundamentally sound football at the perfect time of the season. More consistent play as of late puts them ahead of Billings in the fourth spot this week. The Liberty will have two weeks to prepare for the Billings Outlaws in Week 11 action.

3. (3-2) nashville kats

As we settle in on our number three spot, the Nashville Kats are operating like a well-oiled machine. One of only three teams with a positive point differential this season, Nashville is primed for a playoff run. With three straight victories and a gigantic announcement that former NFL Head Coach Jon Gruden is joining the Kats' ownership group, Nashville is primed for success in 2025 and beyond. Quarterback Tyler Kulka has been the league's most efficient passer since joining Nashville last month. Kulka has accumulated 11 total touchdowns, zero turnovers, and most importantly, a 3-0 record since joining the Kats. Fullback Carlton Brown might be Gruden's first "Gruden Grinder" with the type of continued effort he has shown in 2025. With seven total touchdowns and a mean streak to boot, Nashville's rushing attack starts with Brown. The Kats have a threesome of receivers that could be the best in the league. Pass catchers Robert Jones Jr., Antwane Grant, and Milton Williams III have been steady, reliable targets for Kulka all season long. Nashville's offensive line grades out among the best in the league, allowing just six sacks in five games played. As we examine the defense, Nashville's defensive line kick-starts everything. Massive human beings including Roderick Perry II and Justin Foster set the tone for this group. The back end of the defense just got better as GM/HC Darren Arbet signed former Tritons Defensive Back Isaiah McFarland. McFarland leads AF1 in interceptions and joins a group that ranks first in passes defensed with 16. For the Kats to maintain their winning ways, staying on schedule and protecting the quarterback are key. Nashville gets the edge in the rankings based on having a better record and playing their most efficient football at this point in the season. A potential game-of-the-year candidate is on tap this weekend as Nashville hosts the Albany Firebirds from the historic Municipal Auditorium in downtown Nashville.

2. (5-3) southwest kansas storm

Only two teams remain on our list, and both picked up huge wins in Week 8. The number two spot is once again occupied by the Southwest Kansas Storm. Southwest Kansas whipped up another raging victory last week earning their fifth of the season. Quarterback Jalen Morton continues to shine against all competition for the Storm. The signal-caller from Texas leads Arena Football One in passing yards (1,355), rushing yards (285), rushing touchdowns (11), and total offensive yards (1,640) in 2025. Southwest Kansas will need to look elsewhere at the quarterback position, as Morton has signed with the United Football League's Birmingham Stallions. Wide Receivers Shiloh Flanagan and Demarius Washington have been the Storm's top receivers through eight games played this season. The duo have combined for a staggering 71 receptions, 872 receiving yards, and 14 receiving touchdowns so far this season. Slot receiver Charles Hall IV has added six receiving touchdowns of his own while being a threat in the return game for Southwest Kansas. The Storm field an above-average offensive line led by Sama Paama and Alex Heil. Paama and Heil were both named as All-Arena players by AF1 this week. Southwest Kansas has surrendered just 12 sacks in eight games this year. An opportunistic defense is led by Defensive Backs Michael Lawson and Dontra Matthews. Lawson is on the short list of Defensive Player of the Year contenders with a league-leading 56 tackles and seven turnovers this season. A steady rotation of pass-rushers including Marje Smith, Jackson Flowers, and Joe Golden has amassed a league-leading seven forced fumbles and 32 tackles for loss. Kicker Dillon Burkhard continues to have a fantastic 2025 campaign as well. For the Storm, building on consistency and proper execution are crucial to the team's success. Playing from behind has been an issue for Southwest Kansas, and maintaining leads will be key for the Storm for the rest of the season. The Storm rank ahead of the likes of Nashville and Salina based upon having more wins and better production this season. Southwest Kansas gets a much-needed week off before squaring off with Billings in Week 10.

1. (7-0) albany firebirds

Our number one team for the seventh consecutive week goes to the team with a 7-0 record. The Albany Firebirds went to war with the Salina Liberty this past weekend. An overtime win kept the Firebirds record unblemished as they pulled out a 64-58 victory in thrilling fashion. Quarterback Sam Castronova continues his impressive 2025 AF1 season having thrown for 33 touchdowns and rushing for three more. The Week 8 Real American Beer Player of the Week, Castronova is playing at an MVP level at this point in the year. Accompanying Castronova in the "MVP level" category is Wide Receiver Duane Brown. Brown is on his way to an unofficial Triple Crown as he leads AF1 in receptions (40), receiving yards (563), and receiving touchdowns (20) through seven games played. Albany also trots out receivers Darien Townsend and Isiah Scott, who have combined for 16 receiving touchdowns of their own. The Firebirds have been stout along the offensive line with two mid-season All-Arena linemen leading the charge. Changing sides of the ball, Albany has superstars at all three levels of its defense. First, the defensive line is led by Defensive Tackles Ezekiel Rose and Harold Love. Good luck trying to run the ball against this unit. At linebacker, the tandem of Dejon Walden and Drew Singleton diagnose and attack the ball on every down. Finally, a secondary consisting of Markus Smith and Derrick Jones lurks in the third level awaiting an opportunity to make a play on the ball. Head Coach Damon Ware's defensive unit has been stellar in 2025, and it's a big reason why this team remains undefeated. Kicker Henry Nell has been the best kicker in the league this season. Nell has converted two field goals, 41 extra points, and 12 deuces on the year. From top to bottom, this roster exemplifies hard work and a winning culture. Albany rosters nine mid-season All-Arena players and the clear-cut choice for Most Valuable Player at this point in the season. A Week 9 clash with the Nashville Kats at MVP Arena will be must-see TV on Vice TV on Saturday night!

