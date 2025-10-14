Mavericks Launch Varsity Program to Develop High School Talent

Published on October 14, 2025 under Western Major Baseball League (WMBL)

Medicine Hat Mavericks News Release







The Medicine Hat Mavericks organization is proud to announce the launch of a new high-performance program beginning Fall 2026. Mavericks Varsity, designed to give high school baseball players from Medicine Hat, southern Alberta and Saskatchewan, the opportunity to train, develop, and compete at the highest level while staying close to home.

For over 20 years, the Mavericks have been a cornerstone of the baseball community in Medicine Hat through our summer collegiate team competing in the Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL). With the launch of Mavericks Varsity, our leadership team is expanding our development pathway to support local & regional talent and provide a clear next step for athletes with ambitions to play college baseball and beyond.

Parents and players are encouraged to fill out the interest form https://forms.office.com/r/axPXyrHU8Y - please contact coach Morrison with any questions at gm@themavericks.ca







Western Major Baseball League Stories from October 14, 2025

Mavericks Launch Varsity Program to Develop High School Talent - Medicine Hat Mavericks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.