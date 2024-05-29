Mavericks Home Opener Tonight

May 29, 2024 - Western Major Baseball League (WMBL)

Medicine Hat Mavericks News Release







The 2024 WCBL season is only a few days away. For the Medicine Hat Mavericks, that means a chance to begin the first chapter of another promising summer.

From Afar

The Mavericks already have a deep squad on paper with a multitude of options at each position. For a team that featured a consistent cast of regulars in 2023, the Mavs will have more flexibility with 28 players currently rostered. Many of them stated a similar one-word goal when asked what they wished to get out of their Mavericks experience, that is simply "WIN".

It has been 6 years since the Mavs captured a WCBL title and the ambition to finish the summer on top is at an all-time high. Let me introduce you to the squad that looks to do just that.

The Mits

The Mavericks will deploy a three-catchers rotation this year, with three fresh faces behind the plate.

Jaden Babiuk took his talents from the Fort McMurray Giants to Medicine Hat to join the Mavericks as a jack of all trades. Although his primary position is behind the plate. Babiuk has experience all over the diamond making him a "unicorn" in the WCBL.

His catching mates will be the power threat Nick Thibodeau and Oshawa Ontario native Michael Quick. All three will proudly represent the red and white as Mavs as well as all being Canadian-born.

The Circuit

The Athletic Park shale will see plenty of familiar footprints in the middle infield. Brady Bean, Johnny Vulcano, and Tyler Vanneste are all ready to ride again in 2024.

Bean spent his college season with the University of Portland Pilots after transferring from Saint Martin University. He has made an immediate impact carrying the third-best batting average for the Pilots (.313).

Tyler Vanneste will insert a strong lefty bat into the order and Johnny Vulcano will back his fiery hustle combined with electric energy.

New to the Mavs infield will be local product Evan Morrison who just finished up his first collegiate season at Western Texas College playing in 40 contests for the Westerners. He took some reps at first base during the Mavs first optional practice but will be a key contributor all around the diamond.

Blake Dale will bring his speed and strong glove to the shortstop position and Texan Marshall Burke will add a scrappiness to the lineup with his background in football.

On the Grass

It's primarily an All-American outfield that sees 2023 staple Brody Gardner down the pipe in Center Field. Gardner was a next-level lead off-bat for the Mavs earning a 2023 WCBL All-Star nod. He led the team with a .352 BA and was a headache for opposing pitchers.

Two faces that will complete the Mavs outfield trio are Tabor College's Micah Dvorak and former Edmonton Prospect Jordan Phillips.

Dvorak will make his WCBL debut this season. He's coming off a red-hot KCAC season where he batted .351 and threw in 46 RBIs for the Tabor Blue Jays.

Phillips on the other hand makes his return to the WCBL after a one-year absence. His "all gas, no break" mentality and play style will energize both the Mavericks faithful and his teammates.

On the Hill

No team is complete without a fully loaded pitching staff and the Mavericks will not need a hand or rather arm in that department this season. There are 16 primary pitchers which is over half of the team's roster.

Last year's team saw three Cal Poly Pomona pitchers in the rotation. This year the Mavs went to the Rockies for pitching, snagging both Jack Novak and Jacob Peterscheim from Colorado State Pueblo. The duo of Evan Gant and Dylan Runge come in from Blue Mountain Community College.

Every other pitcher on the staff comes from all over... literally. Indian Hills pitcher Andrei Gordeev was born in Balashikha, Russia, and will bring a boatload of size to the mound, standing a towering 6 '8.

Lane McEachern and Josh Landry add to the height advantage as well, standing 6 '6 and 6' 7 respectively. If the Mavericks ever decided to become a basketball team they would be in good hands.

Brett Getz has a background on the court as well but he has been known more for his presence on the mound throughout the Medicine Hat baseball scene for years. He is also one of two hometown players on the team.

The remaining 8 pitchers are primarily righties. Those being Cesar Rodriguez, Braedon Davis, Aiden Lenzen, Ryan Dexter, Josh Nolte, and Tegan Melanson. The odd pitcher out is John Walsh who just like his idol infielder Todd Helton is a pure lefty.

There is one exception and that is Jon Shields, he slots in as an ambidextrous threat on the mound. Why be good at throwing one way when you can do both, am I right? All jokes aside, Shields will be an option for the Mavericks in all situations, which is an area that many other teams will not be able to match.

This Medicine Hat pitching crew is flat-out nasty and looks to make life miserable for hitters across the league.

Days Before the Rodeo

Now that you're familiar with this year's team, you're probably wondering when you can watch them rip it up on the diamond. Well, Athletic Park has seen many of the players mentioned above arrive as they are already beginning to prepare for what the summer entails.

To lead off 2024, It will be a two-game tussle against Moose Jaw on May 25th that marks the official start for The Mavs. For those interested, they will be able to watch the season opener on Home Team Live. The new look Mavs will officially introduce themselves to the Gas City on the 29th of May playing host to the Saskatoon Berries.

• Discuss this story on the Western Major Baseball League message board...





Western Major Baseball League Stories from May 29, 2024

Mavericks Home Opener Tonight - Medicine Hat Mavericks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.