Massachusetts Appoints Fred Griggs as Associate Defensive Coordinator for 2025 Season

LOWELL, MA - The Massachusetts Pirates have re-hired coach Frederick Griggs and have named him Associate Defensive Coordinator and Defensive Backs Coach for the 2025 season. Griggs joined the team last season in June as a Defensive Backs Coach. The move paid immediate dividends as the Pirates won back-to-back games over Jacksonville and Quad City which helped the team in its playoff run to the Indoor Football League National Championship game.

Prior to joining the Pirates, Griggs spent seven years with the Duke City Gladiators as a player, General Manager and Head Coach. He helped Duke City to back-to-back Champions Indoor Football titles earning league Defensive MVP and Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors. He later served as General Manager and as Head Coach from 2022 through part of the 2024 season.

Griggs started professional career in the Canadian Football League with the Calgary Stampeders. He transitioned to the indoor game with four teams before joining Duke City. Griggs played with the Cedar Rapids Titans (IFL), the Boston Blaze (CAL), the Bloomington Edge and the Kansas City Phantoms (both in the CIF).

An All-State high school linebacker in Tallahassee, Florida, Griggs became a two-time All-American while playing safety and cornerback at NAIA William Penn University in Iowa.

