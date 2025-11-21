MASL X V Group Signs

The Major Arena Soccer League is proud to partner with V Group Signs as the official signage and print provider for the MASL.

V Group is a leading national sign company headquartered in San Diego, CA that specializes in delivering high-quality, custom signage & print solutions to businesses and organizations of all sizes and industries. They have built a reputation for their innovative designs, exceptional customer service, and commitment to quality.

"We're incredibly excited about this partnership," said MASL Director of Corporate Partnerships Christian "Filly" Filimon. "Their proven track record, impeccable execution, and commitment to quality make them an ideal fit for our league's expanding footprint. We look forward to building a long and successful relationship."

"We're proud to partner with the MASL as their Official Signage and Print Provider," said Ron Morabito, CEO, V Group. "It's an incredible opportunity to support the league's growth while delivering high-impact visuals that elevate every fan and team experience."







