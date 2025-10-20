MASL x Grabyo

The Major Arena Soccer League is proud to announce its teaming up with Grabyo for the 2025-26 season.

Grabyo is the leading cloud-based video production, editing and distribution platform, equipping partners like the MASL with the tools to manage agile video distribution strategies across all major social media platforms, mobile and OTT applications.

"It's great to partner with the MASL on its journey to grow soccer in the U.S. and beyond," said Gareth Capon, CEO of Grabyo. "Together, we'll empower the league to share more of the action, stories, and energy that fans love, through broadcast-quality cloud production and the kind of social video that drives real community and connection around the sport. Using the power of the cloud we can reach audiences wherever they are, with the tools needed to drive revenues on every platform."

End-to-end cloud production: MASL can broadcast live games, and insert ads, without trucks or on-site control rooms, scaling production costs in line with audience growth.

Real-time social video creation: Capture highlights instantly and publish to social platforms within seconds, keeping fans engaged before, during, and after each game.

Multi-platform distribution: Seamlessly deliver content to broadcast partners, OTT services, FAST channels, and social media, maximizing reach and exposure at a fraction of the cost of traditional distribution

Enhanced fan experience: Add custom graphics, commentary, and alternative streams (alt-casts) to bring fans closer to the action and grow loyalty.

Future-proof innovation: Build new revenue streams with sponsor integrations, new formats, and multi platform ad-insertion, ensuring MASL stays ahead as soccer's U.S. audience expands.

"As we seek to improve the quality and quantity of our game broadcast streams, this partnership with Grabyo allows us to do that quickly while growing our brand domestically, as well as internationally," said JP Dellacamera, MASL president of broadcast/media. "We are now positioned to distribute our product in the best way possible, with a trusted and successful industry partner."

Trusted by major publishers and rights holders such as Big Ten Network, UFC, PBS, Showtime, FOX Sports, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Univision, LaLiga and The English Premier League; Grabyo's SaaS platform, built on AWS infrastructure, will help the MASL digital and broadcast production teams maximize their resources.







