MASL Stars Dominate The Soccer Tournament

June 12, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







Cary, NC - The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) left an indelible mark on The Soccer Tournament (TST), the world's premier 7v7 competition, with its players playing pivotal roles across several top-performing teams in this year's international showcase in Cary, North Carolina.

From the moment the first ball was kicked on the challenging grass surfaces of TST, MASL talent proved not only adaptable but elite. Players from every team were represented boasting more than 130 players with MASL experience. Eight of the MASL's top referees and head coaches from the Empire Strykers and Utica City FC also showed their skills throughout the weekend. Tournament standouts Charlie Gonzalez (San Diego Sockers) and Brandon Gomez (Empire Strykers) were among the 11 MASL players on team Bumpy Pitch who secured the tournament's top million dollar prize.

Across multiple squads-representing various countries, club legends, and crossover franchises-MASL players consistently stood out as the game-changers, goal-scorers, and heartbeat of successful sides. MASL players combined for 99 goals, including 23 target score goals and one million dollar goal.

"This tournament features talent from every corner of the globe, and our players not only held their own-they dominated," said Jeff Burum, Empire Strykers owner. "The MASL is a proving ground for elite-level talent. TST confirmed what we've long known: MASL players are among the best in the world in fast-paced, tight space, and quick play formats."

The MASL's influence could be felt on nearly every pitch-teams anchored by arena soccer veterans advanced to late rounds, with MASL stars often leading in goals, assists, and defensive stops.

Notably, every TST champion since the tournament's inception has relied heavily on MASL talent to lift the trophy. Whether it was tactical leadership, flair in tight spaces, or the ability to thrive under pressure, MASL players have been a decisive edge.

As MASL's international footprint grows, so too does its role as a gateway for global talent. The league's continued success in events like TST reinforces its credibility as a top-tier professional league-deserving of recognition by international federations and immigration authorities alike.

"This is more than just a tournament," said MASL Commissioner, Keith Tozer, "It's a global showcase, and our players continue to prove they belong on the world stage. This performance strengthens our case for international player visas as MASL attracts and develops elite athletes from all over the world."

With the eyes of the soccer world now recognizing the MASL's influence at TST, the league continues its mission to raise the global brand of indoor soccer, providing opportunities for top-tier talent from every continent to compete at the highest level-both inside the boards and on the world's grandest 7v7 stages.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from June 12, 2025

MASL Stars Dominate The Soccer Tournament - MASL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.