MASL Sets Pro-Player Combine

July 2, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







The Major Arena Soccer League in conjunction with the San Diego Sockers announced details of the third MASL Pro Player Combine today.

The combine slated for Saturday, October 26 through Tuesday, October 29 in Oceanside, Calif. will give all MASL coaches an opportunity to scout top-tier, high caliber soccer talent. The combine will be held at the Frontwave Arena.

Capelli Sport is returning for the third year as the official uniform supplier of the MASL Pro Player Combine. Capelli Sport was founded in 2011 by President and CEO George Altirs, with the mission to provide quality, functionality and design for high-level performance on the field. Altirs' more than 30 years in the apparel, fashion and accessory business with parent company, GMA Accessories, led to the creation of Capelli Sport. The brand's innovative, world-class training gear, equipment and uniforms have yielded many global recreational, youth, club, collegiate, semi-professional and professional sports partnerships.

Frontwave Arena is ushering in a new era of entertainment in Southern California. Anchored by the spirit of entertainment, competition and community engagement, Frontwave Arena promises to be a versatile venue that caters to a wide range of events including the MASL's Pro Player Combine.

Located in Oceanside, California, the 7,500-capacity arena showcases the best and brightest names in music of all genres, headline comedy, family shows, and community events. In addition to 16-time champion San Diego Sockers and the NBA G-League San Diego Clippers.

We are excited to host the MASL Pro Player Combine as part of the league's ongoing growth and development," said Sean Bowers, Executive Vice President of Sports Management & Business Development, Frontwave Arena/San Diego Sockers. "Frontwave Arena is the perfect venue for this event, providing a state-of-the-art facility for players to perform at their best. We look forward to welcoming the next generation of MASL athletes."

Players selected to attend will compete in three days of vigorous testing in drills and live game-play with coaches from across the league. Players making it through all three days will be eligible for the MASL Pro Player Combine Draft where the event's best athletes will have an opportunity to be drafted and invited to join MASL teams at their upcoming pre-season training.

2023 2nd Round Draft Pick, Colin O'Keefe, was an immediate impact player for the Dallas Sidekicks and recently signed a three-year extension with the club. "I am grateful for the MASL Pro Player Combine because it was an opportunity to be evaluated by all of the coaches in the league at once. My advice for new applicants would be to watch some MASL games on Twitch or past finals on YouTube to get familiar with how the indoor game is played." He also added, "Always believe in yourself and to do what makes you happy. Be prepared to make sacrifices for the things you love and always work as hard as you can."

Players interested in applying for the combine can do so at https://www.maslsoccer.com/masl-pro-combine. Each player will be vetted and reviewed by the MASL League Office. There is a $25 nonrefundable fee due at the time of application. Once a player is accepted and receives an official invitation the player will be notified regarding the next steps.

The MASL Pro Player Combine gives teams a chance to position themselves within the North American soccer brand as a viable home for high caliber players looking to make a career playing professional soccer. The combine is for domestic and international players over the age of 18 looking to compete at the highest level of indoor soccer.

"The MASL Pro Player Combine has been a key piece in the development and growth of our league," said Commissioner Keith Tozer. "We have seen players start their careers and become professional and impactful components of our teams. We are looking forward to the next generation of talent on display in sunny California."

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.