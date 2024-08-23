MASL Replay - Utica City FC vs. Kansas City Comets - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 1 - 4.8.24
August 23, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Utica City FC YouTube Video
Utica City FC faces off against the Kansas City Comets in the battle of the East between two powerhouse MASL clubs vying for a spot in the Eastern Conference Final.
Check out the Utica City FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from August 23, 2024
- Strykers Honored by California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce - Empire Strykers
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Utica City FC Stories
- Utica City FC Suffers Season-Ending Loss to Kansas City in Game 2 of Conference Semifinals, 7-5
- Utica City FC Forces Overtime; Falls to Kansas City in Game 1 of Conference Semifinals, 5-4
- UCFC Announcement Regarding Availability of de Andrade, Tayou, and Moreira for Upcoming Series
- Goals Galore in Regular Season Finale as the Baltimore Blast Defeat Utica City FC, 15-10
- Franck Tayou's Double Hat-Trick Leads UCFC to 11-5 Victory over the Ambush