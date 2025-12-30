MASL Major Arena Soccer League

MASL Plays of the Week 2025-26 Presented by Mitre - Week 5

Published on December 30, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video


For the final time in 2025, it's time for PLAYS OF THE WEEK!

Check out the MASL Plays of the Week for Week 5 presented by Mitre

Check out the Major Arena Soccer League Statistics

