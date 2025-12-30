MASL Plays of the Week 2025-26 Presented by Mitre - Week 5

Published on December 30, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video







For the final time in 2025, it's time for PLAYS OF THE WEEK!

Check out the MASL Plays of the Week for Week 5 presented by Mitre







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.