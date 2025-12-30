MASL Announces Six-Game Broadcast Slate on FS2 and FOX Soccer Plus

The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) is proud to announce a special broadcast lineup celebrating Indoor Soccer Month, with six marquee games airing nationally on FS2 and FOX Soccer Plus throughout January.

Kicking off the new year with high-energy action, the MASL will bring fans some of the league's most anticipated rivalries and star-powered matchups-all showcased on the FOX Sports family of networks. The first of the six games will air on FS2, with the remaining five featured on FOX Soccer Plus.

"Airing our games on FOX Sports to spotlight Indoor Soccer Month is an incredible opportunity to showcase the speed, skill, and intensity of the MASL," said JP Dellacamera, president of media. "These nationally televised games give new and returning fans across the country a front-row seat to the excitement of indoor soccer."

MASL Indoor Soccer Month Broadcast Schedule

January 3 - FS2

Empire Strykers at San Diego Sockers

January 4 - FOX Soccer Plus

St. Louis Ambush at Kansas City Comets

January 8 - FOX Soccer Plus

Tacoma Stars at Empire Strykers

January 11 - FOX Soccer Plus

Milwaukee Wave at Kansas City Comets

January 16 - FOX Soccer Plus

Tacoma Stars at Kansas City

January 22 - FOX Soccer Plus

San Diego Sockers at Empire Strykers

Fans can tune in throughout January as the MASL's top teams battle for momentum in their hunt for the Ron Newman Cup, featuring high-scoring offenses, elite playmakers, and the unmatched intensity of indoor soccer.







