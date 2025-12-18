MASL Plays of the Week 2025-26 Presented by Mitre - Week 3

Published on December 18, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video







Check out the best plays of Week 3 in the MASL presented by Mitre







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.