MASL Names Ramin as Deputy Commissioner

August 1, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) is proud to announce Jonathan Ramin as Deputy Commissioner. This change signifies the League's commitment to growth and raised professional standards in the coming years.

Ramin began his indoor soccer career as the general manager of the Syracuse Silver Knights of the Major Indoor Soccer League (MISL) operated by the United Soccer League (USL).

Shortly after the MASL was formed in the summer of 2014, Ramin relocated to Baltimore to work in the office as a manager of league operations. He worked closely with team owners to establish and enforce the newly formed league's rules and regulation under Commissioner Kevin Milliken.

When the league hired Josh Schaub as Commissioner and General Counsel, Ramin transitioned to took a larger role as Vice President of Operations and the position was made remote, returning Ramin to his hometown Syracuse.

As Vice President of Operations, Ramin played a leading role in many of the daily responsibilities of the league. His primary focus was to maintain league operations with a strong emphasis on communications between the Commissioner's Office, MASL members, committees, vendors, and referees.

"Jon has been instrumental behind-the-scenes for years, running and growing the MASL," said Commissioner Keith Tozer. "His expertise and knowledge of this league is an incredible asset in so many areas. We feel strongly that Jon becoming the deputy commissioner and having more of a management role is just another step in his career and the forward growth of our league."

In his new role, he will work to continue growing league office and teams and oversee the implementation of a new set of professional standards in the future seasons. He plans to build upon the League's foundation to be an attractive sport for new expansion and partners.

"I'm honored to have worked with the league and the sport I love across several roles," said Ramin. "Over the past seasons we have built a strong foundation and maintained league operations while preparing for this next phase. Expectations and awareness of our product and players are on the rise in a positive way and I look forward to continuing to work in collaboration with our partners to continue elevating the MASL."

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.