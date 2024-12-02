MASL Monday - December 2nd, 2024 W/ MASL Commissioner Keith Tozer

December 2, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video







MASL Monday is BACK for another season, with Alex Bastyovanszky and Phil Lavanco taking you through all the action you might've missed in the MASL this week

On this week's episode, MASL Commissioner Keith Tozer joins Alex and Phil to talk the State of the MASL, and is it too soon to worry in St. Louis?

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.