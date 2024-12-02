MASL Monday - December 2nd, 2024 W/ MASL Commissioner Keith Tozer
December 2, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video
MASL Monday is BACK for another season, with Alex Bastyovanszky and Phil Lavanco taking you through all the action you might've missed in the MASL this week
On this week's episode, MASL Commissioner Keith Tozer joins Alex and Phil to talk the State of the MASL, and is it too soon to worry in St. Louis?
