MASL Member's Meeting Recap

The Major Arena Soccer League concluded their 2025 Fall Member's Meetings yesterday in Kansas City, Mo.

The members voted to approve a new plan to upgrade the operational standards of the MASL both on and off the field for new teams in anticipation of expanding their indoor soccer footprint.

With the recent addition of Sacramento for the 2027-28 season, the league is in discussions with several groups for future expansion memberships.

The league is also working on new technology solutions that will enhance broadcast productions this year and will help ensure global streaming capabilities.

This year the league will be introducing several new streaming partners, including Visiac and a new video on demand (VOD) channel, MASL Plus.

MASL Plus will offer comprehensive coverage of the league, providing live steams of regular and post-season games. Beyond live action, the service will feature on-demand games from current and previous seasons along with special content, including behind-the-scenes access, player interviews, highlights, and other exclusive features designed to deepen fan engagement and provide an immersive MASL experience.

"These past two days in Kansas City for the MASL Member Meetings were a great success on multiple fronts," said Commissioner Keith Tozer. "Expansion plans, new competition formats, and strengthened professional standards were just a few of the highlights. Our owners are working extremely hard to ensure the 2025-26 MASL season will be the best one yet!"

"I'm excited about the direction of the league and the commitment to increased standards as we expand and bring in quality partners that have the same aspirations," added Jeff Burum, MASL Executive Board President and Empire Strykers Managing Partner.

