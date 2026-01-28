MASL Launches Play with Heart Month

The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) is proud to announce the first ever "Play with Heart," campaign, a month-long, league-wide initiative dedicated to raising awareness about heart health and empowering fans with lifesaving knowledge.

Developed in collaboration with the American Heart Association, Play with Heart aims to leverage the MASL's national platform alongside our teams' regional platforms, to educate communities, inspire action, and help save lives. Throughout the month, teams across the league will spotlight heart health messaging during games, on broadcasts, and across digital channels.

Each team will don commemorative red armbands highlighting the campaign for one special game. Eight team-signed armbands will be auctioned by the MASL with proceeds benefitting the American Heart Association. Player worn armbands will be distributed in each market based with details being provided by the individual teams.

Schedule of Play with Heart games:

Feb. 5 - Utica City FC @ Empire Strykers

Feb. 14 - St. Louis Ambush @ Baltimore Blast

Feb. 14 - San Diego Sockers @ Kansas City Comets

Feb. 16 - St. Louis Ambush @ Utica City FC

Feb. 21 - San Diego Sockers @ Tacoma Stars

Feb. 22 - St. Louis Ambush @ Milwaukee Wave

Feb. 27 - Baltimore Blast @ St. Louis Ambush

Feb. 27 - Tacoma Stars @ San Diego Sockers

Sudden cardiac arrest can happen to anyone, anywhere. Immediate bystander action-specifically Hands-Only CPR-can double or even triple a person's chance of survival. Hands-Only CPR is simple to learn and remember: call 911 and push hard and fast in the center of the chest. No mouth-to-mouth is required.

"Indoor soccer is fast, physical, and community-driven-just like the response needed in a cardiac emergency," said Commissioner Keith Tozer. "Play with Heart is about using our platforms to make sure fans know that quick action with Hands-Only CPR can be the difference between life and death."

As part of the campaign, MASL clubs will share educational resources, in-arena activations, and public service messages encouraging fans to learn and practice Hands-Only CPR. The initiative also highlights the American Heart Association's mission to build healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

"Every second counts when someone collapses from cardiac arrest," said Tozer. "I am living proof that immediate action saves lives in a heart crisis and I'm blessed to be alive today to help share this critical information so that maybe someone else's life can be saved."

The Play with Heart campaign reinforces MASL's commitment to player safety, fan well-being, and positive community impact-on and off the field.

