MASL Announces Rule Changes for 2024-25 Season

October 21, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







The Major Arena Soccer League will be implementing seven rule changes for the 2024-25 MASL season. These rule changes will also be applied to the MASL2, MASL3 and MASLW.

The competition committee along with MASL head referee Ryan Cigich, referees Shane Butler, Rich Grady and the league office worked alongside head coaches from across the league to establish these changes.

MASL Rules of the Game Update:

15 seconds to get to the penalty box: 12.8.e: Delay of Game after Time Penalty: Once the referee determines there is recognition of an ensuing time penalty, a penalized player will have fifteen (15) seconds to report to the penalty box. This includes situations of a Team Penalty where the player serving the time is of coach's choice. When a violation occurs the penalized player will be assessed an additional five (5) minute yellow card non-power play penalty. If the delay is due to a player of coach's choice, the yellow card will be issued to the Head Coach.

Injured player on the ground for more than 15-seconds must stay out of the game for 2 minutes: 3.12 Injured Player: If a player with a suspected injury remains on the ground for more than 15 seconds, the referee will wave the medical personnel onto the field to evaluate the player. The player will remain off the field for a minimum of two minutes. This rule also applies to goalkeepers. Once the medical personnel are waved onto the field, the player is then required to leave for a minimum of two minutes regardless of whether or not the medical personnel enters the field. (exception: in a situation where a player is on the ground injured for more than 15 seconds, and a powerplay time penalty is issued, the injured player can stay in the game, as the two minute removal does not apply).

3.6 Goalkeeper / 6th Attacker Sub: Elimination: A goalkeeper who is substituting during dynamic play does not have to be within the touchline when the substitution is for a 6 attacker". The goalkeeper must make a move towards the team bench and after doing so may no longer participate in play or interfere in any way. A violation shall be considered Too Many Players resulting in a 2-minute team power-play penalty.

Elimination of drop ball when the ball is frozen along the boards: 9.2.d In situations where the ball becomes lodged between sections of glass or the perimeter wall, it shall be considered out of play and the play shall be restarted with a free kick against the team of the player that froze the ball.

Goalkeeper no longer permitted to throw the ball over three lines from a GK distribution: 11.1 Three-line Pass: If a player, including the goalkeeper, plays the ball over three lines in the air towards his opponent's goal line, without it touching another player, the perimeter wall or a referee on the field of play between the yellow lines, the referee shall award a free kick to the opposing team at shootout mark of the first yellow line that the ball crossed. Exception: the goalkeeper is permitted to throw the ball over three lines only during dynamic play following a save (the goalkeeper is not permitted to throw the ball over three lines on a restart from a goalkeeper distribution). At no time is the goalkeeper permitted to throw the ball and score a goal directly from the ball leaving his hands.

Elimination of live shootout: 14.8 A shootout will be taken between only the attacking player and the goalkeeper. The attacker will have 5 seconds to score a goal. Rebounds off the boards, glass, goalkeeper are permitted. The attacking player is permitted to take multiple attempts at goal during the 5 second time period. The ball may enter the goal after the buzzer however must be completely off the player's foot prior to the start of the buzzer sounding.

Coach will have a 2nd VR flag if their initial attempt is successful: Video Review: Each team will be permitted (1) one challenge during regulation play that will initiate a VR. If the team's challenge is successful, they will get an additional challenge during regulation play. A coach who throws the flag in a non-challengeable or non-permissible situation will lose their challenge flag. Exception: in the case of a malfunction of the video replay equipment or video is not available for review, then the flag will be returned to the coach who requested the review. If the game proceeds to OT each team will be permitted one challenge during overtime (regardless of the number of OT periods played).

