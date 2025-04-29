MASL Announces Referee Awards

April 29, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







The MASL is proud to announce the winners of the 2025 MASL Referee Awards.

Rich Grady was voted by his peers as the Gino D'Ippolito Referee of the Year Award. The award honors its namesake by being given to the referee each year who embodies the excellence and leadership on the field that Gino did.

Grady began his professional indoor career in 1992 in the NPSL, and shortly after reached the level of FIFA Referee.

"Rich has an unmatched passion for the game and continues to maintain an elite level of performance on the field," said Ryan Cigich, MASL Head of Referees. "He is our premier game manager, even in the most difficult matches and has the ability to control a game while at the same time remaining calm under pressure and is always approachable to the coaches and players."

In honor of Ron Cory's over three-decade contributions to the game, the Newcomer Referee of the Year was introduced last season to honor a referee who has shown tremendous growth and development throughout the season. Throughout his career Ron was very instrumental in working with new referees and helping them to learn and develop.

This season the award is given to Kelsey Harms as she completed her first season as an MASL Floor Referee. Kelsey grew up around the game in Washington State. The former collegiate player started refereeing in 2004. She has worked for the Western Indoor Soccer League since its inception and began. She currently holds a National Referee rating from US Soccer, and is mother to a one-year-old baby boy named Roman.

"Its been a pleasure to watch her bring her outdoor experience indoor and increase her skillset within our game," said Cigich.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 29, 2025

MASL Announces Referee Awards - MASL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.