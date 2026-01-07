MASL and Capelli Sport Coloring Contest

Published on January 7, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL), in partnership with Capelli Sport, is excited to announce the launch of the MASL & Capelli Sport Coloring Contest, inviting fans to show off their creativity and love for indoor soccer.

The contest is open now, with official coloring sheets available for download at maslsoccer.com/coloring-contest. Participants are encouraged to color the design using their own unique style and imagination, then submit their completed artwork by January 17th.

Three winners will be recognized by the league and receive a $100 Capelli Sport gift card.

Visit maslsoccer.com/coloring-contest for full rules, submission instructions, and updates.







