March 3 Transactions Update

We are only five days away from the first game day in Arena Football One history! More teams continued to finalize their rosters over the weekend and more transactions are happening every day. Here is the March 3, 2025, AF1 Transactions Update.

The following players were claimed off of waivers by their respective AF1 teams.

Denzel Dixon Salina OL

The following players have been placed on the refused to report list. Their rights are retained by their respective AF1 teams.

Kevin Thurmon Salina OL

Tony Kennedy Salina OL

The following players were released by their respective AF1 teams and are free to sign with any organization once they clear waivers.

John Williams Corpus Christi WR

Josh Hollins Corpus Christi QB

Jaelen Brown Corpus Christi LB

Kendall Fowler Corpus Christi DL

Andre Cobb Corpus Christi WR

