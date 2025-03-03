Arena Football One and BettorEdge Announce Betting Partnership for 2025 Season

March 3, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Chicago, IL - Arena Football One is excited to announce a betting partnership with BettorEdge. Through this partnership, Arena Football fans will be able to get in on the on-field action from their mobile devices. With the powerful peer-to-peer betting of BettorEdge, AF1 fans will be able to bet with friends, enter large-scale contests, and create their own contests all season long.

"This is a no-brainer for us," said AF1 CEO Jerry Kurz. "By giving fans more ways to engage with our great game, we grow our game and create a rich fan experience. BettorEdge is all about engaging their consumers and that matches our goal to keep fans on the edge of their seats throughout the game."

BettorEdge will allow fans to place bets on their favorite teams throughout the AF1 season against other Arena Football fans. Additionally, AF1 and BettorEdge are partnering to deliver the AF1 Weekly Wager Contest and AF1 Player Prop Contest each week. Fans will enter their slate of picks and compete against each other to take home the grand prize!

"We are absolutely ecstatic to be partnering with Arena Football One," said Greg Kajewski, Co-Founder/CEO. "Their fast-paced style of play makes for an exciting game for all sports fans and sports bettors alike."

With games broadcast on VICE TV and streamed on EvergreenNOW, Arena Football One is bringing the game you love back to the fans. Bringing in BettorEdge as a partner gives fans even more ways to be part of the arena football action every week.

Arena Football One kicks off its season with two games on EvergreenNOW. On Saturday, March 8, the Orlando Predators will travel to the Southwest Kansas Storm, and on Monday, March 10, the Nashville Kats will take on the Corpus Christi Tritons.

