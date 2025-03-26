March 26 Transactions Update

March 26, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







More signings and moves as our teams prepare for Week 3 of the Arena Football One season. Here is your March 26, 2025, Arena Football One Transactions Update.

The following players have signed with their respective AF1 teams for the 2025 season.

Rakeem Cato Nashville QB

Byron Edwards Nashville DB

Dallas Dixon Salina WR

Nathaniel Heilig Salina K

Somadina Okezie-Okeke

Salina OL

The following players have been activated from injured reserve.

Kyle Jarvis Salina ATH

The following players have been placed on season-ending injured reserve.

DaQuan Bailey-Brown SW Kansas WR

The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams and will be free agents once they clear waivers.

Anthony Love Salina WR

