Albany Firebirds Playbook: Road Trip

After their first game of the season at home, the Albandy Firebirds are ready to hit the road! After a Week 2 win over the Southwest Kansas Storm, they'll look to keep firing on all cylinders as they head to Nashville. The Firebirds take on the Nashville Kats on Saturday, March 29th at 6:00 PM Eastern on EvergreenNow.

Albany Firebirds 78 - Southwest Kansas 20

The Firebirds opened their season against the Southwest Kansas Storm and everything went right as they cruised to a 78-20 win. Sam Castranova had seven passing touchdowns. He threw those seven passing touchdowns to four different receivers, including Duane Brown, who finished the day with six receptions for 89 yards and four touchdowns.

"Having an extra week and having film on them was something we used to our advantage," head coach Damon Ware said. "We're on a mission," he said. A lot of guys on the team know what it's like to lose a Championship game, which has lit a fire under a lot of them. "I never want to feel that feeling again," coach Ware said.

The coach spoke highly of his team and the way they played. "When you put the right group of people together who are motivated it's going to be tough to beat us across the board. We're going to be giving everything every single week."

First Road Game VS. Nashville

The Firebirds will have their first road game of the season when they head to Nashville to take on the Kats. Nashville is looking to notch its first win, but it won't come easy against these Firebirds. Coach Ware is looking forward to the trip with his staff and team.

"I love road trips," he said. "It's a chance to bond together. You go into a city, and it's you guys against the world. I love that feeling. It'll be great to have us get down there and be cohesive and spend some time together and go into a new environment and see what we can do."

He's not the only one looking forward to it. Ezekiel Rose, who is very familiar with Nashville players, is looking forward to heading down there for the fellowship. However, when it comes game time, "I don't know those guys," he said. It's all business for Albany, who will look to start 2-0 and continue to show arena fans the "Albany Way".

