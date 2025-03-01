March 1 Transactions Update

We have one week until kickoff, and we have some excitement as we have the first trade in Arena Football One history. That and more are in the March 1, 2025 AF1 Transactions Update.

In the first trade in Arena Football One history, we have the following details:

GOING TO BILLINGS GOING TO OREGON

#3 Waiver Priority OL Jahmal Taylor

----- OL Stephan Zabie

----- #10 Waiver Priority

The following players have signed with their respective Arena Football One teams for the 2025 AF1 season.

Terrance Ames Corpus Christi OL

Justin Alexandre Nashville DL

Justin Cook Nashville OL

Dezmon Epps Nashville WR

Rob Jones Jr. Nashville WR

Anthony Love Salina WR

The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams and are free to sign with any organization.

Joel Powell Corpus Christi FB

Cameron Hall Billings FB

Roland Foiye Billings WR

Cortland Mallory Billings LB

Darrion Conrad Billings WR

Kevin Thurmon Billings DL

Chasem Anthony Nashville DB

Jay Curry Oregon OL

Jaylen Becton Salina DL

Tony Kennedy SW Kansas OL

Darius Morrison SW Kansas RB

Emery Simmons SW Kansas WR

Levell Spruce SW Kansas DE

The following players have been placed on the refused to report list by their teams. Their rights are retained by their respective AF1 teams.

James Harden Oregon RB

Montell Cozart SW Kansas QB

