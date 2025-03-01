March 1 Transactions Update
March 1, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release
We have one week until kickoff, and we have some excitement as we have the first trade in Arena Football One history. That and more are in the March 1, 2025 AF1 Transactions Update.
In the first trade in Arena Football One history, we have the following details:
GOING TO BILLINGS GOING TO OREGON
#3 Waiver Priority OL Jahmal Taylor
----- OL Stephan Zabie
----- #10 Waiver Priority
The following players have signed with their respective Arena Football One teams for the 2025 AF1 season.
Terrance Ames Corpus Christi OL
Justin Alexandre Nashville DL
Justin Cook Nashville OL
Dezmon Epps Nashville WR
Rob Jones Jr. Nashville WR
Anthony Love Salina WR
The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams and are free to sign with any organization.
Joel Powell Corpus Christi FB
Cameron Hall Billings FB
Roland Foiye Billings WR
Cortland Mallory Billings LB
Darrion Conrad Billings WR
Kevin Thurmon Billings DL
Chasem Anthony Nashville DB
Jay Curry Oregon OL
Jaylen Becton Salina DL
Tony Kennedy SW Kansas OL
Darius Morrison SW Kansas RB
Emery Simmons SW Kansas WR
Levell Spruce SW Kansas DE
The following players have been placed on the refused to report list by their teams. Their rights are retained by their respective AF1 teams.
James Harden Oregon RB
Montell Cozart SW Kansas QB
