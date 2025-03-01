Arena Football One to Partner with AltFantasySports to Deliver Fantasy Arena Football

March 1, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1) News Release







Chicago, IL - Arena Football One (AF1) and AltFantasySports are excited to announce that AltFantasySports will be the exclusive place to play fantasy Arena Football in 2025.

AltFantasySports has been committed to delivering spring fantasy football and other off-the-beaten-path fantasy games to fans since 2019. Since then, they have become the best place to play spring fantasy football. This makes them a natural choice to host Fantasy Arena Football for the 2025 AF1 season.

"Delivering fantasy football to our fans has been a goal since Day One," said CEO Jerry Kurz. "AltFantasy has a proven track record of working with leagues to deliver unique games to their fan bases and for being a reliable platform. We are excited to enhance our fans' experience with season-long and daily game offerings."

AltFantasySports will be offering traditional season-long games, as well as free daily fantasy games every week for fans as well. By bringing arena football to the fantasy gridiron, AF1 is continuing their commitment to delivering a top-tier fan experience in 2025.

"We are excited to be part of the return of Arena Football," said AltFantasySports CEO Brian Wentzloff. "When I built AltFantasy for a small group of friends in 2019, I could not have dreamed that we would partner with the return of this amazing game. We cannot wait for fans to experience our platform and get into the action of the digital arena."

With games broadcast on VICE TV and streamed on EvergreenNOW, Arena Football One is bringing the game you love back to the fans. Adding in fantasy football gives Arena Football fans another way to engage and be a part of the arena game.

Arena Football One kicks off its season with two games on EvergreenNOW. On Saturday, March 8, the Orlando Predators will travel to the Southwest Kansas Storm, and on Monday, March 10, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Mavericks will take on the Corpus Christi Tritons.

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from March 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.