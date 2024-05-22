Manny Wilkins Propels Battlehawks to Postseason

May 22, 2024 - United Football League (UFL)

In his first start in six years since his final season at Arizona State, backup quarterback Manny Wilkins did just enough on offense to help the St. Louis Battlehawks defeat the visiting DC Defenders, 26-21, and clinch a spot in the postseason.

Wilkins, who stepped up in place of injured starter AJ McCarron, completed 9 of 18 passes for 126 yards. More impressively, he picked up 79 rushing yards - four more than McCarron (75) had on the season - in the matchup.

The Battlehawks (6-2) played without one of the best signal-callers in the UFL in McCarron - he was out due to an ankle injury suffered in Week 7 against the Birmingham Stallions - along with other mainstay playmakers on offense: receivers Jahcour Pearson (ankle) and Marcell Ateman (respiratory issue).

Defensively, St. Louis forced two turnovers and finished with 10 pass breakups against the Defenders (3-5).

"I'm just really proud [of] the fact that we were able to clinch a playoff spot," head coach Anthony Becht said afterward in front of 32,403 fans at The Dome at America's Center. "I think that's so vitally important. I'm so happy for our fans that we kind of get some redemption here from last season, kind of getting squeezed out, and now we're back in the show."

St. Louis failed to reach the postseason in the XFL last season despite a 7-3 record.

With the San Antonio Brahmas (6-2) holding on to defeat the Arlington Renegades (1-7), 20-15, the XFL Conference title game between the Battlehawks and San Antonio is set for Sunday, June 9 at 7 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app. However, what team will host that contest remains up for grabs with two games left in the regular season.

The USFL title game is also set, with the undefeated Stallions taking on the Michigan Panthers (6-2) on Saturday, June 8 at 3 p.m. ET. Home-field advantage remains up for grabs between those two teams as well.

Here's a closer look at some of the other storylines from Week 8:

Brahmas RB Anthony McFarland returns, leads San Antonio to the postseason

In his first game back after missing four due to a shoulder injury, McFarland appeared to be in midseason form.

He finished with 137 scrimmage yards, turning two short catches into two long touchdowns of 52 and 37 yards in San Antonio's narrow victory over Arlington that clinched a postseason berth for the Brahmas.

"It's a good feeling because you want to help your team win ball games," McFarland said about his performance. "It's not like an individual game. It takes all 11, so it's just a good feeling. When I make plays like that, I think about the team. It's a team game."

"Once he gets into the open field, he's gone," added head coach Wade Phillips. "Our other [running] backs are good and punish them, but he's the home-run hitter."

The Brahmas racked up 300 total yards of total offense in the first half and finished with seven passing plays of 20-plus yards for the game. QB Quinten Dormady rebounded from a poor performance in Week 7 that got him benched, finishing 17 of 25 for 320 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

However, as they have done all season, the Renegades clawed back from a 20-3 halftime deficit and had a chance to win late. However, QB Luis Perez was sacked by San Antonio's Prince Emili and Wyatt Ray on a fourth-and-12 alternative kickoff with 1:20 remaining, and the Brahmas ran out the clock for the win.

San Antonio hosts undefeated Birmingham in Week 9. "We're going to try to get them in the loss column," Phillips said.

Big day for Devin Gray, as Michigan holds off Memphis

Gray had his best performance of the season, totaling a game-high six catches for 84 receiving yards, including a 50-yard touchdown for a score, as the Panthers held off a late rally by the Showboats for a 24-18 victory at Ford Field.

Panthers RB Matt Colburn also had another strong game, finishing with 93 yards on the ground and two scores. He rushed for a season-high 137 yards in his team's Week 7 win and now has 388 yards on the season, which is the third-most in the league headed into Week 9.

With starter Danny Etling out for a second straight week due to a hand injury, head coach Mike Nolan continued to use a two-QB system of Bryan Lewerke and Bryce Perkins. The pair combined for 183 passing yards and two touchdowns. Perkins added another 55 yards on the ground.

The Panthers did have some bad news though, losing RB Wes Hills to a non-contact leg injury during the opening drive of the game. Hills was helped off the field, leaving his availability for Week 9 in question.

Nolan told reporters he would know more about Hills' injury after further evaluation on Monday.

Case Cookus started at QB for Memphis, hooking up with Daewood Davis for a 65-yard touchdown on a double move on the first offensive play of the game. However, Cookus suffered what appeared to be a rib injury, and he was replaced by Josh Love. The San Jose State product finished 9 of 12 for 56 yards and one score against his former team.

The Showboats (1-7) lost their seventh straight game.

Tom Brady sighting at Ford Field

The seven-time Super Bowl champion made an appearance in the state he played in during his time in college, greeting fans and players before the start of the Panthers-Showboats game at Ford Field in Week 8.

Brady is set to make his broadcast debut as FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst in America's Game of the Week between the Cleveland Browns and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 8 at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Brady will be in the broadcast both with lead FOX play-by-play voice Kevin Burkhardt.

Stallions keep winning streak alive after escaping the Roughnecks

Houston (1-7) gave the defending USFL champions a scare, driving for the winning score late in the game on the road.

However, DeMarquis Gates sacked Roughnecks QB Reid Sinnett for a 14-yard loss on the final play of the game from Birmingham's 24-yard line, securing the Stallions' 35-28 victory.

Birmingham QB Adrian Martinez had another strong performance, finishing 19 of 31 for 173 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception. Martinez added another 44 rushing yards and two scores on the ground, and he currently leads the UFL in rushing with 431 yards. The win pushed Birmingham's winning streak to 15 games dating back to last season.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him at @eric_d_williams.

