Major Arena Soccer League Statement Regarding Recent Social Media Activity

Published on March 17, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







The Major Arena Soccer League holds its match officials to the highest professional standards, and we are equally committed to protecting them from public and personal attacks. Our referees perform a difficult job in a fast-paced, high-pressure environment, and they deserve to be treated with respect by all members of our league-players, coaches, and ownership alike.

At the same time, we expect excellence, accountability, and continuous improvement from our officiating department. We review performances thoroughly and address any concerns through the proper internal channels.

Publicly singling out and criticizing an official crosses a clear line and is conduct detrimental to the league. As a result, disciplinary action has been taken against the club ownership involved.

We want our fans to know two things: first, we stand firmly behind our referees and will not tolerate attacks that undermine their integrity; and second, we are committed to ensuring that officiating in the MASL meets the highest standards of fairness and professionalism every time we take the field.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 17, 2026

Major Arena Soccer League Statement Regarding Recent Social Media Activity - MASL

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