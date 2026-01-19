Madison Sweeps LOVB Player of the Week Awards

LOS ANGELES - After leading their team to a four-set win over LOVB Nebraska January 16 to stay atop the League One Volleyball standings, LOVB Madison's Callie Schwarzenbach and Gong Xiangyu have earned LOVB Player of the Week honors.

Offensive Player of the Week: Callie Schwarzenbach, Middle Blocker, Madison

Callie had a monster match against Nebraska, leading all athletes with 17 points, 14 from the attack. The LOVB Nebraska newcomer hit .479 in total, scoring on over 60% of her swings, and made three blocks.

After two weeks of matches, Callie is second in LOVB with 1.29 blocks per set (nine total) and sixth with 4.00 points per set (28 total)..

Defensive Player of the Week: Gong Xiangyu, Opposite Hitter, Madison

The first opposite hitter to earn LOVB's defensive honor, Gong led all players with 18 digs against Nebraska. She posted an .857 dig percentage, saving nearly 86% of the attacks hit near her. The Chinese National Team captain also tallied six receptions - two-thirds of them in-system - and blocked four shots. Offensively, she landed nine kills and two aces for 16 total points.

A do-it-all addition for Madison, Gong ranks among the league's top six in digs per set, good touch percentage, pass efficiency, points per set and total aces.

Callie, Gong and the rest of LOVB Madison are back in action Wednesday, Jan. 21 when they host LOVB Austin during LOVB's Game of the Week. The 7 p.m. Central matchup will be broadcast nationally on USA Network.

Previous LOVB Players of the Week

Offensive Player of the Week

January 12: Serena Gray, Middle Blocker, LOVB Salt Lake

Defensive Player of the Week

January 12: Kotoe Inoue, Libero, LOVB Austin







