Macon's Jake Theut Named Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced that goaltender Jake Theut of the Macon Mayhem has been named the Warrior Hockey/SPHL Player of the Week for January 25-31.

With the Mayhem playing their first games in 20 days due to league safety protocols, Theut went 1-0-1 with a 0.96 goals against average and a 0.966 save percentage as Macon took three of four points in their return from the layoff.

On Thursday, the Washington, MI native made 18 saves in a 2-1 road win in Knoxville as the Mayhem defense held the Ice Bears to one shot in the second period and 19 for the game. Theut closed out the week by stopping 39 of 40 Pensacola shots in regulation and overtime, including 17 in the second period alone, before falling to the Ice Flyers 2-1 in a shootout that went eight rounds.

Now in his second professional season, Theut (3-0-1) currently leads all SPHL netminders with a 1.76 goals against average and a 0.933 save percentage. Theut played 11 games for Roanoke (3-5-0, 2.72 gaa, 0.915 save%) last season before earning a call-up to the ECHL, where he appeared in 12 games with Greenville and Norfolk.

Also nominated: Jared Legien, Birmingham (1 gp, 2g, gwg), Jason Pawlowski, Huntsville (1-1-0, 1.51 gaa, 0.946 sv%), Nick Master, Knoxville (2 gp, 3 sog) and Darren McCormick, Pensacola (2 gp, 1g, 1a, gwg).

