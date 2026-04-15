Macon's Graham Tuck Named SPHL Broadcaster of the Year

Published on April 15, 2026 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Wednesday announced that Graham Tuck of the Macon Mayhem has been named the 2025-2026 SPHL Broadcaster of the Year.

Tuck was selected for the award in a vote of the league's broadcasters.

Now in his second season with the Mayhem, Tuck is a graduate of High Point University, where he majored in sports media. He called over 200 games for the Panthers' club hockey team, including their win in the 2024 Atlantic Coast Collegiate Hockey League Championship game. While at High Point, Graham received Sports Broadcaster of the Year, Sports Production of the Year, Sport Fellow of the Year, and Outstanding Fellow of the Year honors.

Before coming to call games for the Mayhem, Graham worked with the ACCHL for six years, including four as the exclusive broadcast provider for league playoff games. He has also worked for the Carolina Disco Turkeys (AAABA), Duluth Huskies (NWL), High Point Rockers (ALPB), and Carolina Thunderbirds (FPHL).

Originally from Winston-Salem, NC, Graham has been working in hockey since 2018.

Previous SPHL Broadcaster of the Year Winners

2024-25 Joel Silverberg, Knoxville Ice Bears

2023-24 Mitch Stewart, Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs

The SPHL will announce its Athletic Trainer and Equipment Manager of the Year on Thursday.







SPHL Stories from April 15, 2026

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