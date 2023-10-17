M-Braves Announce 2024 Game Times

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves, Double-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, have announced their home game times for the 2024 season. The new season begins on Friday, April 5, at Pensacola, with the home opener slated for Tuesday, April 9, against the Biloxi Shuckers at 6:05 pm. The M-Braves will again play a 138-game schedule with 69 games set for Trustmark Park - which is celebrating its 20th year of operation in 2024.

The first pitch for most weeknight games throughout the season will be at 6:35 pm with the home opener, Tuesday, April 9, Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, and Independence Day, Thursday, July 4, starting at 6:05 pm in accordance with Major League Baseball's travel guidelines. All Saturday games will begin at 6:05 pm, and all Sunday games will start at 2:05 pm in 2024.

The M-Braves will host a School Day Game on Wednesday, April 10, against Biloxi, with first pitch set for 11:05 am. School Day is presented by The Two Mississippi Museums-the interconnected Museum of Mississippi History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. The M-Braves and Montgomery Biscuits will play a 12:05 Camp Day Game on Wednesday, June 26, at Trustmark Park.

Fireworks will light up the night sky above Trustmark Park after 15 games in 2024, which include all 12 Saturday dates, plus Friday, April 12, Memorial Day, Monday, May 27, and Independence Day, Thursday, July 4. Other promotions and giveaways will be announced later, and all game times are subject to change.

Season tickets, group outings, corporate partnerships, and Education Day tickets are available now. Find more information online at mississippibraves.com or by calling 601-932-8788.

