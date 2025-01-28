LOVB Taps Taraflex as Official Volleyball Court Supplier

January 28, 2025 - League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







Taraflex Sports Flooring® - the preferred volleyball flooring used in the past 12 consecutive Olympic Games - will become the official volleyball court supplier for its youth to pro league. Outfitting LOVB pro venues in Atlanta, Austin, Houston, Madison, Omaha and Salt Lake to start, Taraflex will create safe and supportive semi-permanent and portable volleyball courts and customize them to reflect the vibrant colors of each home team.

"When it comes to supporting high performance play, it's simple - teams choose Taraflex," said Tom Hogan, Director of Operations for LOVB Pro. "As LOVB readies itself for the start of our inaugural season, we couldn't think of a better partner than Taraflex, whose unique ability to meet the demands of every facility and team is consistently head and shoulders above the rest."

Central to the reason LOVB tapped Taraflex is that Taraflex's sports flooring is able to turn any arena into a volleyball venue. In the past, volleyball teams would find themselves having to play on a volleyball court that was marked with lines on a basketball court. However, with Taraflex's flooring, LOVB will be able to turn an arena into a true volleyball venue and draw attention to just the volleyball court. Another benefit of choosing Taraflex is that the padding and cushion of Taraflex's flooring absorbs impact and is better for the athletes bodies when they jump and land during a block or an attack, or when they dive for a ball on defense.

"League One Volleyball represents the future of the sport, and we're honored to support their vision from youth development to professional competition," said Jeff Kresja, Managing Director of Gerflor USA. "Taraflex is trusted by elite athletes and organizations worldwide because of its proven performance, safety, and adaptability. Partnering with LOVB allows us to bring world-class flooring to inspire the next generation of volleyball players."

In tapping Taraflex as an official supplier, LOVB joins world renowned organizations like the Olympics who turn to Taraflex for its high performing, safe, semi-permanent and portable courts. For the past twelve consecutive Olympic Games, Taraflex has provided flooring, as well as providing home court flooring for over 75 DI facilities. It is also the Official Championship Court for Men's and Women's DI Volleyball.

