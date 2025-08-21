LOVB Stars Take the World Stage in Thailand

The biennial FIVB Women's World Championship begins this week, bringing the world's top volleyball talent to Thailand - including 18 League One Volleyball athletes representing 11 countries.

Nearly half of Team USA's 14-athlete roster will take the court in LOVB's 2026 pro season, joined by their head coach, Erik Sullivan, who also leads LOVB Austin. LOVB Salt Lake Founding Athlete Jordyn Poulter takes the helm at setter alongside fellow LOVB Austin Founding Athlete Logan Eggleston at outside hitter.

The FIVB Women's World Championship, one of the sport's most prestigious international tournaments, runs August 22-September 7, 2025, in Thailand. The 32 qualified national teams begin with a six-day pool phase, playing three round-robin matches each between August 22-27. The top two teams from each pool advance to the Round of 16, held in Bangkok August 29-September 1. The quarterfinals follow September 3-4, the semifinals on September 6, and the tournament culminates with the finals and bronze medal match on September 7 in the capital city.

Play begins at 5 a.m. ET on August 22, when LOVB Atlanta's Magdalena Jehlarova and her team, Czechia, take on Argentina. Fans can catch Team USA's first match at 8:30 a.m. ET when they face Slovenia.

USA

Logan Eggleston, LOVB Austin

Amber Igiede, LOVB Houston

Tia Jimerson, LOVB Atlanta

Jordyn Poulter, LOVB Salt Lake

Lexi Rodriguez, LOVB Nebraska

Madi Skinner, LOVB Austin

Bulgaria

Miroslava Paskova, LOVB Atlanta

Canada

Andrea Mitrovic, LOVB Madison

Vicky Savard, LOVB Nebraska

China

Xiangyu Gong, LOVB Madison

Czechia

Magdalena Jehlárová, LOVB Atlanta

Germany

Anna Pogany, LOVB Madison

Japan

Manami Kojima, LOVB Salt Lake

Mexico

Argentina Ung, LOVB Madison

Poland

Magdalena Jurczyk, LOVB Austin

Slovakia

Karin Palgutova, LOVB Houston

Sweden

Anna Haak, LOVB Madison

Thailand

Piyanut Pannoy, LOVB Atlanta







