LOVB Stars Take the World Stage in Thailand
Published on August 21, 2025 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release
The biennial FIVB Women's World Championship begins this week, bringing the world's top volleyball talent to Thailand - including 18 League One Volleyball athletes representing 11 countries.
Nearly half of Team USA's 14-athlete roster will take the court in LOVB's 2026 pro season, joined by their head coach, Erik Sullivan, who also leads LOVB Austin. LOVB Salt Lake Founding Athlete Jordyn Poulter takes the helm at setter alongside fellow LOVB Austin Founding Athlete Logan Eggleston at outside hitter.
The FIVB Women's World Championship, one of the sport's most prestigious international tournaments, runs August 22-September 7, 2025, in Thailand. The 32 qualified national teams begin with a six-day pool phase, playing three round-robin matches each between August 22-27. The top two teams from each pool advance to the Round of 16, held in Bangkok August 29-September 1. The quarterfinals follow September 3-4, the semifinals on September 6, and the tournament culminates with the finals and bronze medal match on September 7 in the capital city.
Play begins at 5 a.m. ET on August 22, when LOVB Atlanta's Magdalena Jehlarova and her team, Czechia, take on Argentina. Fans can catch Team USA's first match at 8:30 a.m. ET when they face Slovenia.
USA
Logan Eggleston, LOVB Austin
Amber Igiede, LOVB Houston
Tia Jimerson, LOVB Atlanta
Jordyn Poulter, LOVB Salt Lake
Lexi Rodriguez, LOVB Nebraska
Madi Skinner, LOVB Austin
Bulgaria
Miroslava Paskova, LOVB Atlanta
Canada
Andrea Mitrovic, LOVB Madison
Vicky Savard, LOVB Nebraska
China
Xiangyu Gong, LOVB Madison
Czechia
Magdalena Jehlárová, LOVB Atlanta
Germany
Anna Pogany, LOVB Madison
Japan
Manami Kojima, LOVB Salt Lake
Mexico
Argentina Ung, LOVB Madison
Poland
Magdalena Jurczyk, LOVB Austin
Slovakia
Karin Palgutova, LOVB Houston
Sweden
Anna Haak, LOVB Madison
Thailand
Piyanut Pannoy, LOVB Atlanta
