LOVB Salt Lake Swept by LOVB Madison in Road Loss

MADISON, Wisconsin - LOVB Salt Lake faced a tough road test Saturday, falling to LOVB Madison in straight sets, 25-23, 25-15, 25-18, at the Alliant Energy Center.

The opening set was tightly contested with Salt Lake pushing Madison late, but the hosts gained control as the match wore on. Madison's presence at the net proved decisive, outblocking Salt Lake 13-10 and holding the visitors to a .056 team hitting percentage in the match.

"Hats off to Madison, they played a good match," Salt Lake head coach Tama Miyashiro said. "We weren't able to get much going. We tried to hang in there and turn it around, but we couldn't find our rhythm. The biggest thing is learning from this. This is the reality of the season, and we'll get better as we keep charging forward."







