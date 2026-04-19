LOVB Salt Lake Falls Heartbreaking Championship Golden Set

Published on April 19, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







LONG BEACH, California - LOVB Salt Lake's 2026 season came to a heartbreaking end Saturday night, falling to LOVB Austin in a five-set battle before dropping the decisive golden set as Austin secured the 2026 LOVB Championship.

Needing a win to clinch the two-set series, Salt Lake battled Austin all night, pushing them to the brink (25-20, 21-25, 22-25, 25-22, 15-11). Austin overcame a one-set deficit to force a a golden set tiebreaker, which they won, 15-8.

Match Stats

"I'm proud of this group for the way they turned the season around and stepped up to the challenge," head coach Tama Miyashiro said. "It's not easy what they did. Obviously, losing hurts, but there's a lot to be proud of."

The teams traded the first two sets, and Salt Lake never trailed in the third, winning the frame by three points and nearing their first LOVB title. The teams traded the first 12 points of the pivotal fourth frame before Salt Lake ran out to a five-point lead. Austin whittled that deficit down, taking a lead at 16-15 and not relinquishing it to tie the match.

In the fifth set, Austin capitalized on key transition swings late to edge out the 16-14 match win, evening the series at 1-1 and forcing the golden set.

In the winner-take-all race to 15, Salt Lake struck first behind an early kill from Alexa Gray, but Austin quickly found its rhythm. After a 3-3 tie, Austin used a decisive run to create separation, extending the lead to 7-3 and never relinquishing control, capturing their second consecutive title.

"They're known for their block, and they made a couple plays late that we didn't," Miyashiro said. "We were trying to attack with range, but they were able to get set and make stops when it mattered."

Alexa Gray led Salt Lake offensively, delivering five kills in the golden set after landing 24 in the preceding match. Serena Gray added 16 points during the match, and Heidy Casanova, Tori Dixon and Claire Hoffman each reached double-digits, too.

Setter Jordyn Poulter dished out 55 assists while also leading the match with 23 digs. Libero of the Year Manami Kojima added 20.

The tightly contested match was emblematic of the season series between the two. Each team won twice, and Austin scored only three more points during the four matches. Salt Lake won the LOVB Championship opener in five sets - just two points separated the teams.

"What a privilege to be in this position..." Hoffman said. "It doesn't take away from the season we had or the group we are. This team is really special. I couldn't be more grateful for the people I get to go to work with every day."







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LOVB Salt Lake Falls Heartbreaking Championship Golden Set - LOVB

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