LOVB Pro Week Twelve: Match Previews, Standings After Week Eleven, and More.

LOVB Atlanta - LOVB Houston

Tune in Thursday, March 27th on LOVB Live/Youtube/DAZN at 8:00 PM (ET)

The twelfth week of League One Volleyball's inaugural pro season kicks off with a battle between the two top-ranked teams in the LOVB Pro Season standings: LOVB Atlanta vs LOVB Houston.

These two elite teams played for the first time in the LOVB Classic Championship (LOVB Houston won 3-1), however, this Thursday will be the third time they've faced off in the month of March. The previous two matches this month have both gone to LOVB Houston in five-sets.

Last week, both Atlanta & Houston came away with strong victories in Omaha. LOVB Atlanta defeated LOVB Austin in three dominating sets to maintain their lead in the standings. LOVB Houston was able to go into enemy territory to defeat LOVB Omaha in four sets.

Players to watch:

LOVB Atlanta's starting setter Madi Bugg had a double-double to lead her team to a sweep over LOVB Austin.

LOVB Houston's Jordan Thompson made LOVB history last week by being the first athlete to surpass 200 points this season. She continued her dominance by leading her team to a win over LOVB Omaha with 23 points while hitting .474.

LOVB Omaha - LOVB Austin

Tune in Friday, March 28th on ESPN+/LOVB Live at 8:00 PM (ET)

The second match of the week features a rematch of week 11's five-set thriller where LOVB Austin defeated LOVB Omaha 18-16 in the fifth set. Omaha will look for revenge for the loss on their home court as they visit Austin on Friday.

After this incredible match, both teams lost the next day. Expect both LOVB Austin & LOVB Omaha to come out with a chip on their shoulders as they look for both redemption and the opportunity to rise in the season standings as the LOVB Finals approach.

The current series is led by LOVB Austin 2-0 (*3-0 in all competitions).

Players to watch:

LOVB Omaha's Emily Thater tied a team-high 15 points while hitting .522 in the five-set thriller vs LOVB Austin.

Week eleven's Defensive Player of the Week Chiaka Ogbogu led her team to victory over LOVB Omaha with a team-high 24 points, 9 blocks, on a .524 clip.

LOVB Salt Lake - LOVB Omaha

Tune in Saturday, March 29th on ESPN+/LOVB Live at 7:00 PM (ET)

In the third match of the week, LOVB Salt Lake will take on LOVB Omaha. These two teams lost tough five-set matches and will look to bounce back in week twelve.

It will be a battle of the middles as both teams had strong performances from their players in these positions: LOVB Omaha's Sami Francis & aforementioned Emily Thater both had a team high of 15 points vs LOVB Austin while LOVB Salt Lake's Haleigh Washington & Serena Gray hit above .600 against LOVB Madison.

The current series is tied 1-1 with LOVB Omaha taking the victory in five sets on February 8 and LOVB Salt Lake tying up the series with a 3-1 victory on March 6.

Players to watch:

LOVB Salt Lake's Roni Jones-Perry had another strong offensive performance in the match against LOVB Madison, scoring 29 points. She currently ranks second overall in total points.

LOVB Omaha's Kimberly Drewniok had a team-high 19 points (4.75 points per set) against LOVB Houston.

LOVB Madison - LOVB Austin

Tune in Saturday, March 29th on ESPN2/ESPN+/LOVB Live at 10:00 PM (ET)

In the final match of the week, LOVB Austin will look to defend its home court against a red-hot LOVB Madison squad that's catapulted itself from last place to third place over the last couple of weeks.

In week eleven, both teams won five-set battles, even going extra points in some sets to claim victory.

The current series between these two teams is tied 1-1 where both teams won in a sweep: LOVB Austin won 3-0 on January 10 while LOVB Madison won 3-0 on March 1.

Players to watch:

Offensive Player of the Week Annie Drews Schumacher had a monster performance to claim the weekly award, contributing 29 points and 12 digs on a .362 hitting clip for LOVB Madison in the victory over LOVB Salt Lake. Her 26 kills are the most kills in a single match in league history.

Khat Bell came up big off of the bench for LOVB Austin in their win against LOVB Omaha, scoring 19 points on a .306 hitting clip.

