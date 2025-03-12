LOVB Pro Week Ten Match Previews

LOVB Omaha - LOVB Madison

Tune in Thursday, March 13th on LOVB Live/Youtube/DAZN at 8:00 PM (EST)

The tenth week of League One Volleyball's inaugural pro season kicks off with the hometown team LOVB Madison taking on the visitors of LOVB Omaha. This will be the final home game for LOVB Madison, and they will look to defend home court with a fourth-straight win.

The current series history is in favor of LOVB Omaha (2-1), however, LOVB Madison defeated Omaha in their last match up 3-1 on February 28th.

Last week, LOVB Madison defeated #2 LOVB Houston, 3-1, behind a strong offensive & defensive team performance. LOVB Omaha suffered a 3-1 loss to LOVB Salt Lake, and will look for an important win to rebound from their 6 match losing streak.

Players to watch:

Defensive player of the week, Milica Medved, had 24 digs (averaging 6 digs per set) to help LOVB Madison take the victory over LOVB Houston.

LOVB Omaha's Madi Kubik-Banks had a dominant offensive performance with 21 points in the match against LOVB Salt Lake.

LOVB Atlanta - LOVB Houston

Tune in Friday, March 14th on ESPN+/LOVB Live at 8:00 PM (EST)

The second match of the week will feature a rematch of Week Nine's five-set thriller between the top two squads in the LOVB Pro Standings: LOVB Atlanta vs LOVB Houston.

Last week, Houston completed the reverse sweep against #1 Atlanta to hand the women in pink their second in-season loss, they currently lead the series (2-0).

However, the second game of the week for both teams had opposite results: LOVB Houston fell to LOVB Madison (3-1), while LOVB Atlanta defeated LOVB Austin (3-1).

Players to watch:

Amber Igiede has been the Player of the Match for LOVB Houston in both meetings against LOVB Atlanta. Last week, she led her team to victory with 15 points while hitting .412%

Magdalena Jehlárová contributed 12 points, 3 blocks, and hit .400% for LOVB Atlanta in the match vs LOVB Houston.

LOVB Salt Lake - LOVB Atlanta

Tune in to LOVB Live/Youtube on Saturday, March 15th at 5:30pm (EST)

The third match of the week features LOVB Salt Lake taking on LOVB Atlanta: Salt Lake had a strong performance last week, defeating LOVB Omaha in enemy territory 3-1; while LOVB Atlanta went 1-1 over the weekend.

The current series history is led by LOVB Atlanta (2-1), where they've won the last two match ups in dominant fashion. LOVB Salt Lake won the first match up of the season and the first ever LOVB Pro match vs LOVB Atlanta on January 8th.

LOVB Salt Lake will look to continue climbing in the rankings, as they rose to #3 with their win last week, while LOVB Atlanta will look to maintain their #1 ranking.

The offensive player of the week, Jordyn Poulter, had 44 assists and 8 digs for LOVB Salt Lake in their win vs LOVB Omaha.

LOVB Atlanta's Tia Jimerson had 13 points, 3 aces, 6 blocks, and hit .300% in the win against LOVB Austin.

LOVB Austin - LOVB Houston

Tune in to LOVB Live/Youtube on Saturday, March 15th at 8:00pm (EST)

The final matchup of the week features the hometown team LOVB Houston taking on in-state rivals LOVB Austin in the battle for Texas.

LOVB Austin will look to rebound after a close fought loss to LOVB Atlanta last week, where 2 out of the 4 sets went to extra points to decide the match. LOVB Houston will look to get closer to taking the #1 spot in the LOVB Pro Rankings.

The current series history is led by LOVB Houston (2-1), however, in their last match on February 19th, LOVB Austin came out with the win behind Madi Skinner's dominant 26 points performance.

Players to watch:

Last week, LOVB Austin's Logan Eggleston led her team with 20 points in the match against LOVB Atlanta.

Despite their loss to LOVB Madison, Jordan Thompson had a stand out performance for LOVB Houston, contributing 21 points, 12 digs, while hitting .314%.

