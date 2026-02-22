LOVB Houston Halts Salt Lake's Streak in Four-Set Battle

Published on February 21, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - LOVB Salt Lake (8-2) saw its winning streak snapped at Bruin Arena on Saturday, falling to LOVB Houston (7-4) in four sets (22-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-18).

Despite the loss, Salt Lake remains atop the League One Volleyball standings, 1.5 matches ahead of second-place Houston.

"Houston did a couple different things against us," Salt Lake head coach Tama Miysahiro said. "Our team kept trying to find solutions from point zero to the end, and I want to take some ownership to help.

"We weren't able to muster up enough, but I have full confidence in my group."

The match was a tactical puzzle defined by defensive adjustments. Serena Gray led Salt Lake with 17 points and 13 kills on a stellar .440 efficiency. Heidy Casanova added 13 points and 11 digs, while setter Madi Bugg tallied 49 assists.

Middle blocker Tori Dixon noted the difficulty in containing Houston's Jordan Thompson (28 points), "We made some good adjustments," Dixon said, "but at the end of the day, she definitely took over."

Miyashiro remains confident in the team as they head back on the road for two matches next week. "These girls are pros, and they want to win," she said. "I don't need to motivate them... they all want to get better."

Salt Lake travels to face LOVB Austin on Wednesday, Feb. 25, at 6:00 p.m. Mountain. That match will be broadcast nationwide on USA Network.

All content below is available to the media for editorial purposes only. Please credit League One Volleyball.







League One Volleyball Stories from February 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.