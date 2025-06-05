LOVB Bolsters 2026 Rosters with Further International Talent

League One Volleyball is adding more international talent to its 2026 roster as Magdalena Jurczyk, Miroslava Paskova and Indrė Sorokaitė will join the league next season.

Magdalena and Indrė are Olympians - Magdalena competed in Paris last year with Poland while Indrė represented Italy in 2020. Miroslava also has national team experience and is currently playing for Bulgaria in the 2025 Volleyball Nations League.

Magdalena has been on the Polish National Team since 2022, winning VNL bronze in 2023 and 2024. She also competed at the 2024 Olympic Games, helping Poland reach the quarterfinals. A Krosno, Poland, native, Magdalena made her professional debut with hometown club Karpaty Krosno in 2014. She's played for seven different Polish clubs but spent 2021-25 with DevelopRes Bella Dolina Rzeszów, winning the 2022 Polish Cup, 2025 Polish Cup, Supercup and TAURON Liga title.

A long-time member of the Bulgarian National Team, Miroslava has competed at several high-level tournaments, including the 2018 and 2022 FIVB World Championships. She also helped Bulgaria win the 2021 European Golden League and led the country's U23 team to a world championship in 2017. Miroslava began her pro career with Bulgarian squad Levski Sofia in 2013, winning the Demax League championship as a rookie. She's won two additional Bulgarian titles - both with VC Maritza - and was named MVP of the 2021 Bulgarian Cup, which Maritza also won. During the 2024/25 season, Miroslava competed in Türkiye and earned Sultanlar Ligi Best Outside Hitter honors.

A native of Lithuania, Indrė moved to Italy in her teens and began playing professionally in 2003. She's spent most of that career in Italy with stops in Azerbaijan, Japan and Indonesia. Early on, she helped Volley Bergamo win a pair of Champions League titles, and she's since won a Club World Championship, the CEV Cup and two Italian Cups. Indrė joined her adoptive country's national team in 2013 and has made four VNL/World Grand Prix rosters, winning silver at the 2017 World Grand Prix. In 2021, she represented Italy at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

