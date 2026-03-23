LOVB Atlanta Sweeps Player of the Week Awards

Published on March 23, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







LOS ANGELES, Calif. - After leading LOVB Atlanta Volleyball to a pair of wins and up the league standings last week, McKenzie Adams and Magdalena Jehlárová have earned Player of the Week honors from League One Volleyball.

Offensive Player of the Week: McKenzie Adams, Outside Hitter, LOVB Atlanta

Adams put together her two best matches of the season last week, averaging 5.00 points per set as Atlanta swept Nebraska on March 18 and Salt Lake March 21. She landed 22 kills on a .292 attack efficiency during the week. The reigning LOVB Outside Hitter of the Year also dialed it in on the service line, landing three aces and keeping opponents to a 53% in-system mark. At Nebraska, she set season highs with 18 points and 14 kills on a .357 efficiency.

A Schertz, Texas, native, Adams leads Atlanta with 167 points and is second with 132 kills so far in 2026. She's also led the team to an 8-2 record over their last 10 matches, going from the bottom of the league standings to the cusp of a playoff berth.

This is Adams' first Player of the Week award with LOVB.

Defensive Player of the Week: Magdalena Jehlárová, Middle Blocker, LOVB Atlanta

Jehlárová was a weapon at the net all week for Atlanta, making seven blocks and 14 positive touches across Atlanta's two sweeps. On March 21, she tied her season high of four blocks as Atlanta dominated Salt Lake and clinched the head-to-head tiebreaker between the two squads. The second-year pro also went a perfect 5-for-5 in digs with a 60% create mark.

So far in 2026, Jehlárová is third in the league with 36 blocks, sixth with .643 blocks per set and sixth with a .517 good touch percentage. The Přerov, Czechia native has also amassed 89 kills and 10 aces for 135 total points.

This is Jehlárová's second career Defensive Player of the Week award and first of 2026.

Adams, Jehlárová and Atlanta are back in action Wednesday, March 25 when they host Nebraska in another match with massive postseason implications. That contest begins at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central and will be broadcast nationwide on USA Network. Also on Wednesday, LOVB Houston will host LOVB Salt Lake.

Previous Player of the Week Award Winners

Offensive Player of the Week

March 16: Claire Hoffman, Outside Hitter, LOVB Salt Lake

March 9: Jordan Thompson, Opposite Hitter, LOVB Houston

March 2: Anne Buijs, Outside Hitter, LOVB Nebraska

February 25: Jordan Thompson, Opposite Hitter, LOVB Houston

February 16: Onye Ofoegbu, Middle Blocker, LOVB Atlanta

February 9: Serena Gray, Middle Blocker, LOVB Salt Lake

February 2: Jordan Thompson, Opposite Hitter, LOVB Houston

January 26: Jordyn Poulter, Setter, LOVB Salt Lake

January 19: Callie Schwarzenbach, Middle Blocker, LOVB Madison

January 12: Serena Gray, Middle Blocker, LOVB Salt Lake

Defensive Player of the Week

March 16: Gong Xiangyu, Opposite Hitter, LOVB Madison

March 9: Lauren Carlini, Setter, LOVB Madison

March 2: Piyanut Pannoy, Libero, LOVB Atlanta

February 25: Lauren Carlini, Setter, LOVB Madison

February 16: Lauren Briseño, Libero, LOVB Houston

February 9: Manami Kojima, LIbero, LOVB Salt Lake

February 2: Ana Carolina da Silva, Middle Blocker, LOVB Nebraska

January 26: Jordyn Poulter, Setter, LOVB Salt Lake

January 19: Gong Xiangyu, Opposite Hitter, LOVB Madison

January 12: Kotoe Inoue, Libero, LOVB Austin







League One Volleyball Stories from March 23, 2026

LOVB Atlanta Sweeps Player of the Week Awards - LOVB

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