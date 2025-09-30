LOVB Athletes to Compete in AU Pro Volleyball Championship

Published on September 30, 2025 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







League One Volleyball will be well represented this fall as 27 LOVB athletes are set to participate in the rebranded Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball Championship. Matches for the four-week competition will be hosted in two of the nation's premier volleyball hubs: Omaha, Nebraska, and Madison, Wisconsin.

For LOVB fans, it's a chance to watch their favorite athletes compete ahead of the 2026 regular season, albeit in a different format than what they're used to. The AU Pro Volleyball Championship uses a unique scoring system in which athletes earn points not only from team wins but also individual performances, creating an ever-changing leaderboard. Each week, the top four athletes in the standings become captains and draft new teams. After the final match, the athlete with the most points will be crowned champion.

In addition to the significant on-court presence, LOVB Nebraska assistant Fernando Morales will serve as coach.

The season runs October 3-13 in Omaha at Liberty First Credit Union Arena, before continuing October 23-November 2 in Madison at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center.

Fans can catch all 24 matches live, with 15 airing on ESPN platforms and the rest available through global streaming services, regional sports networks and more than 70 broadcast channels. View the full schedule.

LOVB Athletes in AU Pro Volleyball Championship

Khat Bell, LOVB Austin

Bella Bergmark, LOVB Austin

Gabby Blossom, LOVB Nebraska

Madi Bugg, LOVB Salt Lake

Heidy Casanova, LOVB Salt Lake

Claire Chaussee, LOVB Madison

Tori Dixon, LOVB Salt Lake

Dani Drews, LOVB Salt Lake

Skylar Fields, LOVB Salt Lake

Sophie Fischer, LOVB Salt Lake

Alexa Gray, LOVB Salt Lake

Serena Gray, LOVB Salt Lake

Tessa Grubbs, LOVB Atlanta

Micha Hancock, LOVB Houston

Maddie Haynes, LOVB Salt Lake

Claire Hoffman, LOVB Salt Lake

Madi Kingdon Rishel, LOVB Houston

Manami Kojima, LOVB Salt Lake

Annayka Legros, LOVB Madison

Molly McCage, LOVB Austin

Onye Ofoegbu, LOVB Atlanta

Piyanut Pannoy, LOVB Atlanta

Emily Thater, LOVB Nebraska

Temi Thomas-Ailara, LOVB Madison

Jordan Thompson, LOVB Houston

Jaali Winters, LOVB Nebraska

Justine Wong-Orantes, LOVB Houston







