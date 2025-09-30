LOVB Athletes to Compete in AU Pro Volleyball Championship
Published on September 30, 2025 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release
League One Volleyball will be well represented this fall as 27 LOVB athletes are set to participate in the rebranded Athletes Unlimited Pro Volleyball Championship. Matches for the four-week competition will be hosted in two of the nation's premier volleyball hubs: Omaha, Nebraska, and Madison, Wisconsin.
For LOVB fans, it's a chance to watch their favorite athletes compete ahead of the 2026 regular season, albeit in a different format than what they're used to. The AU Pro Volleyball Championship uses a unique scoring system in which athletes earn points not only from team wins but also individual performances, creating an ever-changing leaderboard. Each week, the top four athletes in the standings become captains and draft new teams. After the final match, the athlete with the most points will be crowned champion.
In addition to the significant on-court presence, LOVB Nebraska assistant Fernando Morales will serve as coach.
The season runs October 3-13 in Omaha at Liberty First Credit Union Arena, before continuing October 23-November 2 in Madison at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum at the Alliant Energy Center.
Fans can catch all 24 matches live, with 15 airing on ESPN platforms and the rest available through global streaming services, regional sports networks and more than 70 broadcast channels. View the full schedule.
LOVB Athletes in AU Pro Volleyball Championship
Khat Bell, LOVB Austin
Bella Bergmark, LOVB Austin
Gabby Blossom, LOVB Nebraska
Madi Bugg, LOVB Salt Lake
Heidy Casanova, LOVB Salt Lake
Claire Chaussee, LOVB Madison
Tori Dixon, LOVB Salt Lake
Dani Drews, LOVB Salt Lake
Skylar Fields, LOVB Salt Lake
Sophie Fischer, LOVB Salt Lake
Alexa Gray, LOVB Salt Lake
Serena Gray, LOVB Salt Lake
Tessa Grubbs, LOVB Atlanta
Micha Hancock, LOVB Houston
Maddie Haynes, LOVB Salt Lake
Claire Hoffman, LOVB Salt Lake
Madi Kingdon Rishel, LOVB Houston
Manami Kojima, LOVB Salt Lake
Annayka Legros, LOVB Madison
Molly McCage, LOVB Austin
Onye Ofoegbu, LOVB Atlanta
Piyanut Pannoy, LOVB Atlanta
Emily Thater, LOVB Nebraska
Temi Thomas-Ailara, LOVB Madison
Jordan Thompson, LOVB Houston
Jaali Winters, LOVB Nebraska
Justine Wong-Orantes, LOVB Houston
