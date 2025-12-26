LOVB Announces 2026 Broadcast Schedule, Announcers

League One Volleyball (LOVB) announced its full broadcast and streaming schedule for its 2026 professional volleyball season. Kicking off its First Serve on January 7, 2026, LOVB will deliver all 66 matches across a broad domestic and global network anchored by USA Network, ESPN platforms and Victory+.

"Women's volleyball has never been more in demand, and LOVB is meeting that moment," said Raquel Braun, Chief Media Officer for LOVB. "Our partnerships with ESPN, Victory+ and USA Network give our athletes the national visibility they deserve while bringing the excitement of this sport to millions of new fans. This season marks the true beginning of a new era for our sport, one built to reach today's audiences and the next generation discovering volleyball for the first time."

Designed for both passionate volleyball fans and new audiences, LOVB's multiplatform distribution strategy blends linear TV, premium and free streaming, and an advanced direct-to-consumer experience, offering unmatched accessibility and interactivity.

The full national broadcast and streaming schedule can be found at lovb.com/schedule.

In addition to the release of its broadcast and streaming schedule, LOVB also unveiled its 2026 broadcast team, featuring an unprecedented line-up of Olympians, NCAA champions, and award-winning broadcasters.

USA Network's Match of the Week will be led by 2x Olympic Medalist, World Champion and NCAA Champion Courtney Thompson as lead analyst, alongside play-by-play commentator and former Division I volleyball player, Shelby Coppedge.

LOVB's broadcast talent across ESPN and Victory+ coverage includes:

Anne-Marie Anderson (Play-by-Play): 3-time Emmy Award winner

Kevin Barnett (Analyst & Play-by-Play): 2x U.S. Indoor Volleyball Olympian, Pepperdine All-American and Emmy Award winner

Nicole Branagh (Analyst): U.S. Beach Volleyball Olympian and University of Minnesota All-American

Rich Burk (Play-by-Play): 20+ year broadcast veteran

Camryn Irwin (Analyst & Play-by-Play): Former Washington State and University of Oregon volleyball player

Ci Michel (Analyst & Play-by-Play): 2012 Olympian for Team Great Britain and University of Miami standout

Alan Obrador (Analyst): Club Director at 305 Volleyball Club and 30-year volleyball broadcast veteran across Puerto Rico and U.S.

Salima Rockwell (Analyst): Notre Dame Volleyball Head Coach, former U.S. National Team member and Emmy Award winner

Kevin Wong (Analyst): U.S. Beach Volleyball Olympian, UCLA All-American and Emmy Award winning broadcaster

"We are thrilled to introduce the deepest and most accomplished broadcast lineup ever assembled for American volleyball for LOVB's Season 2," said Tom Feuer, Executive Producer for LOVB Pro. "Our team of Olympians, NCAA champions, and award-winning broadcasters will undoubtedly bring unmatched insight and authenticity to every match on a scale this sport has never seen."

LOVB's 2026 U.S. distribution highlights include:

Jan. 7, 2026 on USA Network: Blockbuster rematch of the 2025 League Finals of LOVB Austin vs. LOVB Nebraska, featuring Season 1 MVP Madisen Skinner and Season 2 starting libero Lexi Rodriguez.

Match of the Week on USA Network: airing Wednesday's at 8 pm EST (except for February 11 and 18 during coverage of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics)

ESPN: Twenty-eight (28) matches on ESPN platforms (ESPN2 and ESPN+) beginning January 11 with LOVB Austin vs. LOVB Atlanta on ESPN2

Victory+: new partner airing 20+ live matches plus shoulder programming, extending LOVB's reach into connected-TV households and sports-first streaming environments.

LOVB Classic (Feb. 13-15): all six teams compete over three days in Kansas City in conjunction with the country's most elite youth tournament, Triple Crown; with all matches airing on ESPN+.

LOVB Playoffs (April 10-12): Top four teams advance to the LOVB Playoffs, which will air across USA Network, ESPN2 and Victory+.

The LOVB Championships (April 16 and 18): live on USA Network.

