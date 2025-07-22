LOVB and SKIMs Partner to Accelerate Women's Pro Volleyball and Empower Girls in Sports and Beyond

July 22, 2025 - League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







Today, League One Volleyball (LOVB) announced SKIMS as its official loungewear, intimates, and sleepwear partner as momentum around volleyball continues to surge in the United States. The partnership will see LOVB and SKIMS work together to accelerate the future of professional women's volleyball, as well as empower girls and women both in sports and beyond.

"Partnering with SKIMS is an incredible milestone for our league and clubs - their dedication to empowering women and celebrating confidence aligns perfectly with our mission to elevate our athletes of every age, and accelerate growth of the sport of volleyball," said Michelle McGoldrick, LOVB's Chief Business Officer. "Together, we're not only supporting our remarkable athletes on their journey to becoming household names, but also helping to inspire the next generation of players and fans."

With record breaking crowds, the LA28 Olympics approaching, and LOVB's grassroots-to-pro movement, volleyball has become more visible and influential than ever before. As the #1 team sport among girls in the United States, the sport has inspired a community of confidence, empowerment, and cultural change. With a combined commitment to empowering women of all ages to feel confident in sport, while celebrating the strength and spirit of athletes both on the court and beyond, the partnership between SKIMS and LOVB became a natural fit from the start.

"This partnership with LOVB is an exciting opportunity to expand our reach at the intersection of fashion, culture, and sports," said Jens Grede, Co-Founder & CEO, SKIMS. "Volleyball highlights strength, teamwork, and rising female talent and we're proud to partner with LOVB at this key moment, as LOVB's mission to transform women's volleyball aligns with SKIMS' goal to empower women, both in sports and beyond."

"We're excited to partner with League One Volleyball and to support the incredible community they're building from youth players all the way to the professional stage," said Kim Kardashian, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, SKIMS. "Together, we look forward to inspiring confidence and empowering athletes at every level through innovative products, community activations, and storytelling that celebrates the athletes on and off the court."

The partnership will feature a number of touchpoints demonstrating how SKIMS and LOVB together champion volleyball athletes of all stages. SKIMS will participate in LOVB community and athlete-driven events, league-wide activations, and more throughout the season. The collaboration will also focus on elevating the voices of female athletes from youth to pro, as well as highlighting volleyball's growing cultural impact across the United States.

In addition, the partnership will provide SKIMS with exposure across LOVB's official digital platforms, events, and broadcasts, connecting with one of the fastest-growing youth and professional sports communities in the country.







League One Volleyball Stories from July 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.