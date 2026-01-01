LOVB and Hana Kuma Introduce Together We Are Volleyball

Published on January 1, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







Inspired by the strength of LOVB's youth-to-pro community, Together We Are Volleyball captures the soul of volleyball, a sport defined not only by competition, but by connection

League One Volleyball today announced the launch of its 2026 national marketing campaign for its club and pro seasons, developed in conjunction with Hana Kuma, the Emmy-nominated storytelling and media company founded by Naomi Osaka.

Inspired by the idea central to the LOVB's mission that "you learn and grow together," the campaign is anchored by two digital shorts that captures the soul of volleyball, a sport defined not only by competition, but by connection. Launching ahead of LOVB's 2026 pro and club seasons, which both kick off in January 2026, the shorts celebrate the way the game shapes everyone who touches it, from young players learning their first serve to the pros inspiring them to dream even bigger.

"Together We Are Volleyball reflects who we are, both as a league and as a club community," said Stephanie Martin, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for LOVB. "Every athlete, every coach, every parent, and every fan is part of the story. Volleyball isn't just a sport; it's where we learn what it means to belong, what's possible when we come together, and who we become because of it."

LOVB and Hana Kuma partnered to tell volleyball's story with a new dimension, rooted in emotion, athleticism, and authenticity. The campaign, which at its heart is about the cycle of growth, spotlights how each generation of players learns from the one before, and gives back to the one that follows.

Through Hana Kuma's creative storytelling and LOVB's deep commitment to growing the game and championing every athlete who plays it, the shorts weave moments of practice, perseverance, and joy - the kind of moments that turn "I can't" into "I can." It's a love letter to the people who show up for the sport of volleyball: those who play, teach, cheer on, and lift each other up.

It also uniquely captures how League One Volleyball (LOVB) is redefining the landscape of women's sports through a unified ecosystem that connects grassroots participation to professional excellence. Through its national network of clubs and a world-class professional league entering its second season in 2026, LOVB is building the future of sport from the ground up - where athletes, fans, and communities belong to one movement.

"Volleyball has this incredible energy - it's communal, expressive, and beautifully in sync," said Matt DeMartis, General Manager of Hana Kuma. "With Together We are Volleyball, we wanted to capture that - not as a highlight reel, but as a feeling. This campaign was designed to honor how much we grow, not alone, but with each other."

LOVB's national marketing campaign debuts today across digital and social channels. In addition to featuring emotion, athleticism and authenticity, the campaign's shorts will be accompanied by inspirational social posters, and season-long pro and club content that showcase the ways volleyball continues to shape lives on and off the court.







League One Volleyball Stories from January 1, 2026

LOVB and Hana Kuma Introduce Together We Are Volleyball - LOVB

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.