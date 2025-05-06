LOVB Adds Blizzard Entertainment President Johanna Faires to Board of Directors

May 6, 2025 - League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







Johanna Faries, President of Blizzard Entertainment and a trailblazer in the sports and entertainment industries, has joined League One Volleyball's board of directors.

Faries is widely recognized for her leadership in the sports and entertainment industries, having driven commercial success and brand growth across some of the most iconic global franchises. In her current role, she oversees Blizzard's global portfolio, including Warcraft, Overwatch and Diablo, and leads development, publishing, strategy and franchise growth.

"Johanna is a visionary leader, with a rare blend of strategic insight, creative foresight and operational excellence," said Peter Hirschmann, Executive Chairman and Co-founder of LOVB. "She's been instrumental in shaping some of the most iconic global brands, with deep expertise in entertainment and sports. Her experience scaling franchises while enabling deep connection to community and culture makes her the perfect partner as we continue to build our LOVB ecosystem from the ground up."

Before joining Blizzard, Faries served as general manager of Call of Duty, the top-selling console video game franchise in the U.S. for more than a decade. Earlier in her career, she spent 12 years at the National Football League, where she served as vice president of club business development and worked closely with team owners and presidents to grow fan engagement and local business operations.

"I am honored to join the LOVB board and contribute to an organization that is already making a transformative impact on the world of sport," Faries said. "The LOVB team is building something truly unique: an organization that champions athletes of every age through one collective movement, with a vibrant global community and culture. I'm excited to join this amazing group of leaders, and help push the impact LOVB and the sport of volleyball can have on the industry."

Faries is a Harvard University graduate and a three-time honoree on Variety500's list of influential business leaders. She also serves on the boards of the Call of Duty Endowment and the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission Advisory Board and has been recognized by Fortune, Adweek and Sports Illustrated for her leadership in both business and sports.

Her appointment to LOVB's board signals the league's commitment to bold leadership, long-term growth and cultural relevance as it continues to shepherd in new developments and expand upon its community up approach following the inaugural pro season.

