LOVB Adds Another Wave of Elite Talent

Published on June 18, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







The 2026-27 LOVB season is right around the corner and the league's newest additions keep stacking hardware from every level of the game: international medals, pro league titles, national championships, and standout individual honors.

Get to know the latest wave of LOVB athletes below, and keep your eyes peeled because there's plenty more elite talent still to come.

Mina Popovic - From Kraljevo, Serbia, Mina Popovic brings 18 years of professional experience competing in Serbia, Italy, Türkiye, and Russia. A two-time Olympian and World Champion, she has established herself as s dominant force in the middle, earning Best Middle Blocker honors in Italy's Serie A1, the Serbian Superleague, and the Russian Superleague. Popovic played a pivotal role in Serbia's 2022 FIVB World Championship victory and later helped secure bronze at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Her decorated international career also includes two VNL/World Grand Prix medals and five European Championship medals, highlighted by gold medal performances in 2017 and 2019.

Halimatou Bah - Hailing from Épinay-sous-Sénart, France, outside hitter Halimatou Bah competed at home in the 2024 Olympic Games. A member of the French National Team since 2021, she captured titles in both the FIVB Challenger Cup and European Golden League while also competing in two VNL tournaments. At the club level, Bah earned Best Outside Hitter honors in the 2024-25 Saforelle Power 6 and spent the 2025-26 season at Reale Mutua Fenera Chieri '76 in Italy's prestigious Serie A1.

Reagan Rutherford - A native of Missouri City, Texas, opposite hitter Reagan Rutherford starred at both the University of Kentucky and Texas, earning Third-Team All-American honors twice during her collegiate career. She helped lead Kentucky to the program's first NCAA championship in 2020. Professionally, Rutherford found continued success in France, capturing back-to-back French Cup titles with Volley Mulhouse Alsace In the 2025-26 French Cup, she was named tournament MVP and Top Scorer, and she capped off the season by helping Mulhouse secure the 2025-26 French Saforelle Power 6 title.

Also announced this week, LOVB welcomes Mychael Vernon, Nia Reed, Kari Geissberger, Kacey Jost, Hannah Duchesneau, and Julia Haggerty for the 2026-27 season! This group joins a growing list of elite athletes announced earlier this month. Learn more about these newest additions and join us in welcoming them to the court next season!







League One Volleyball Stories from June 18, 2026

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