Looking Back: Jordan Gilles Notches Career-High Point Total Amidst Another Standout Season

June 3, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Colorado Mammoth News Release







DENVER - Plenty of our boys sport solid smiles on their way into Ball Arena, typically dressed to the nines and excited for another gameday.

But the grins (and outfits) Jordan Gilles brings to the LOUD HOUSE are next-level, as the veteran isn't just happy for another opportunity to play the game he loves. He thrives amidst the organization's dedicated LOUD HOUSE fans, regularly signing extra autographs while lending tons of high-fives and stick taps in saluting the team's supporters.

One of a few guys who continue to reside in the Denver market, he's gone above and beyond the last two seasons in representing the Mammoth during various community events, volunteer opportunities, partnership activations and beyond. From reading books during the team's Read Across America visits to participating in Colorado Mammoth youth camps, he's been extremely involved in growing the game at all levels. If Dillon Ward is the Batman of Colorado Lacrosse, Gilles is easily the Mammoth's Robin right now.

Originally drafted by Colorado in the sixth round (52nd overall) during the 2015 NLL Entry Draft, he's one of several core pieces who have been with the Mammoth for more than seven seasons (joining fellow organizational pillars in Eli McLaughlin, Robert Hope, etc.).

Honored as the team's 2023-24 Dave Stilley Award Recipient (Top Defenseman) for his physical approach and relentless effort at both ends of the floor, the veteran racked up a career-high 13 points (4g, 9a) throughout 17 regular season appearances this year, and would've likely set the bar even higher if he wasn't suspended via a penalty sustained during the team's season-opener in Georgia (as he engaged in a dead-ball scrap, thus earning a game misconduct, despite drawing the fight by sticking up for a teammate, which says something given he's just 5-11, albeit rocking plenty of muscular strength).

"Gill Man" was once again a menace during breakout opportunities, regularly fueling a transition attempt whether he's got the rock or merely supporting with a quick screen or as an off-ball threat. Adding in a personal-best 116 loose balls (second-most on the squad to Captain Robert Hope), 17 caused turnovers (tied with Warren Jeffrey for the second-most, also sitting behind only Hope) and 12 blocked shots (third-most on the squad, trailing only Hope and Jeffrey), he was once again one of the most involved, if not reliable, defenseman in the league last season.

Ranking among the organization's all-time leaders in games played (134 - Sixth), loose balls (665 - Fourth) and caused turnovers (121 - Fourth), he'll look to add to the growing franchise-ranking efforts when the squad returns to Ball Arena this fall!

Set to return to the LOUD HOUSE for his ninth season in burgundy during the NLL's 2024-25 campaign after signing a two-year deal last summer, the fan-favorite will remain as one of the team's building blocks as the squad looks to return to the postseason next spring.

