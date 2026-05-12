Looking Back at 2026: No Easy Nights

Published on May 12, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







Entering the final day of the 2026 League One Volleyball regular season, five teams were still alive for playoff spots, the regular season title remained undecided, and three wins separated first place from fifth. It was, in other words, anyone's league.

LOVB Nebraska middle blocker Ana Carolina da Silva (Carol), a two-time Olympic medalist with Brazil who has competed in top leagues across the world, had seen nothing like it.

"LOVB is different than any other league I've competed in," she said. "In other leagues, I was on the top teams that dominated and we had to decide how many starters to play in order to win. In LOVB, on any given night, anyone can win.

"You have to bring your top game, and it makes it so exciting to be an athlete and a fan."

LOVB Houston head coach Sanja Tomašević had similar thoughts.

"There's no team on the other side you can get complacent with," the 2026 LOVB Coach of the Year said. "You get two or three balls dropped and just like that, the match has shifted."

The talent that makes that true ran deep across every roster. Several individual single-match records fell in 2026 set by five players on five different teams:

Atlanta's Ivonee Montaño scored 35 points and 33 kills in a single match on April 11

Austin's Kotoe Inoue posted 34 digs on March 26

Madison's Lauren Carlini made 64 assists on February 22

Carol (Nebraska) made 10 blocks on January 30

Salt Lake's Sophie Fischer served up five aces on January 31

No team had a monopoly on excellence. Four of the five best individual single-match points performances in league history were set in 2026 by players from three different teams.

The numbers told the same story at every level. Across 264 sets played in 2026, 61.7% were decided by five or fewer points. The average set score was 25-20. Seventy percent of all matches (including preseason) went four or five sets. Night after night, in arenas across the country, leads evaporated and outcomes stayed uncertain until the final whistle.

"We just know that everybody in this league is so good," said LOVB Atlanta outside hitter Magdalena Jehlárová. "We can win with anybody, but we can also lose to anyone on any given night."

When the new-look postseason arrived, it delivered on everything the regular season promised. Every series used a golden set to decide the winner, and every series had at least one five-set match, including both LOVB Championship matches between Austin and Salt Lake. Of all sets played in the postseason, 77.8% were decided by five or fewer points.

Logan Eggleston knows exactly how close LOVB can be. The outside hitter led her Austin squad through eight five-set matches en route to a 10-10 record and share of third place in the regular season. In the playoffs, she and Austin needed two golden sets and a trio of five-setters to capture the league title. "The margin is so small," she said, "it just comes down to those little execution plays."

In a league where anything can happen - and often does - those little execution plays are the difference between missing the postseason and winning a title.







League One Volleyball Stories from May 12, 2026

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