Long Beach Baseball Club Announces Team Name

Published on January 14, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Long Beach, CALIF. - Few cities embody duality as Long Beach does. Eleven miles of coastline tie together the West Side and East Side - where ocean meets concrete, hustle meets chill, and old-school roots meet new-school energy. The Long Beach Coast celebrates the connective thread that runs through every part of the city. The Coast will anchor the team's visual identity and presence, complemented by a dynamic alter ego.

Across sports and entertainment, alter egos have long fueled creativity - from superheroes to musicians to athletes. Think Bruce Wayne/Batman, Tony Stark/Iron Man, Eminem/Slim Shady, and Kobe Bryant/Black Mamba. For Long Beach, the team's alter ego will be the Long Beach Regulators.

"Long Beach has always set its own tone and had its own swagger," said Warren G, Long Beach native and cultural icon. "This baseball team, the Coast, represents the heart of the city - but the Regulators legacy will always be part of Long Beach culture. It's respect for where we've been and excitement for where we're going."

While the Coast is the foundation of the team's primary on-field identity, the Long Beach Regulators alter ego taps into Long Beach's legendary '90s hip-hop roots, unlocking superhero-level moments, bold creative collaborations, fan-powered energy, and one-of-a-kind in-season activations.

"The Long Beach Coast and the Long Beach Regulators - a core identity paired with an alter ego, gives us room to explore different aesthetics and push the boundaries of what a baseball brand can look and feel like," said Ena Patel, President of Long Beach Baseball Club. "We want to build a brand where anyone in Long Beach can see themselves in it - who doesn't have a little bit of an alter ego or super hero in them?"

A Brand Family Built on Unity and Defined by Culture

Inside the ballpark, the team will celebrate the contrasts that define the city: east side meets west side, shoreline meets skyline, street culture meets family tradition. From game-day experiences to community programming, the team is building a welcoming environment where families, kids, and longtime baseball fans all feel at home.

Community-Driven From the Start

The name emerged from an extensive community engagement process that generated 4,862 total votes, including online participation from 34 states and in-person voting at locations across the city. Throughout the process, the team met residents where they live - from libraries and neighborhood businesses to the airport and local gathering spots - reinforcing the club's commitment to building a team with Long Beach, not just for it.

The club's visual identity was crafted by Francisco Reyes (Never Made), a respected designer with deep Long Beach roots, adding an authentic local voice and credibility to the brand.

"This is exactly what community baseball should feel like - fun, inclusive, and unmistakably Long Beach," said Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson. "The Coast reflects our city's spirit and sense of belonging. This team is already bringing people together, and I'm excited to see it take the field as a new source of pride for Long Beach."

What's Next for Fans

Tickets On Sale: tickets.longbeachcoast.com

Official Merchandise Available: shop.longbeachcoast.com

The team continues to work closely with the City of Long Beach and California State University, Long Beach, on plans to bring professional, independent baseball to historic Blair Field beginning in the 2026 season as part of the Pioneer Baseball League.







